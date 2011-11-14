* Sterling follows euro lower vs dollar, Italy optimism fades

* Market sees risk of dovish BoE inflation report this week

* EURGBP near 8 1/2-mth low, risks more losses on EZ debt woes

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 14 Sterling dropped versus the dollar on Monday, tracking losses in the euro against the safe-haven U.S. currency as deep-seated concerns about the euro zone's huge debt problems outweighed investor optimism over a new Italian government.

The pound fell more than 1 percent to hit a session low of $1.5891, triggering stops cited below trendline support around $1.5920. Traders cited sterling selling by macro funds and Eastern European names as investors booked profits on the pound's broad gains so far this month.

Market sentiment remained fragile, weighing on riskier currencies such as sterling after an Italian bond auction at which yields came down from last week's record highs but remained near critical levels.

"Euro/dollar holds an awful lot of sway in sterling, and euro/dollar is totally driven by the risk-off situation in Italy," said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

"If things in the euro zone take a turn for the worse the market will want to buy dollars which will push cable lower, while we could see more pressure on the euro versus sterling."

The common currency outperformed the pound, last trading up 0.2 percent at 85.70 pence, but remained within sight of an 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence hit last week. Rabobank's Foley said that level was likely to provide strong support in the near term.

Many investors have sold the euro in favour of the pound this month on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in the region.

On Sunday, Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government charged with implementing urgent reforms to end a crisis that has endangered the whole euro zone.

But some analysts said the changes would not be enough to stem fears of contagion in financial markets, and optimism over the new Italian government appeared to be short-lived.

BOE INFLATION REPORT EYED

On the domestic front, investors will focus this week on the Bank of England inflation report, released on Wednesday. The Bank is widely expected to cut its forecasts for UK growth, which could pose downside risks for sterling.

Figures on UK employment and retail sales this week may put the pound under further selling pressure if they show the economic recovery is continuing to struggle.

A sluggish economy prompted the Bank of England to add to its asset-buying programme last month. Such a move is often considered to be currency negative as it involves flooding the market with currency.

But sterling has held up despite the renewed quantitative easing and some analysts said it could gain across the board given an expected rise in real yields -- reflecting the impact of inflation -- in the coming months.

Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said that at around -2.7 percent, real yields in the UK are the lowest among G10 currencies as relatively high inflation in the UK has eaten into gilt returns.

But as the impact of a rise in VAT passes and the rise in energy prices likely peters out next year, many in the market expect inflation pressures to subside significantly from above 5 percent at the moment.

Along with chopping its growth forecast, the BoE is expected to reiterate the risk of a sharp fall in inflation, which would raise returns on UK versus U.S. and euro zone assets.

"If the MPC comes out and says it expect the inflation rate to move much lower in the coming months and quarters it could actually be positive for sterling in the longer term," said Commerzbank's Kinsella.

"Real yields should rise to a flat level or above (if inflation falls sharply). Compared with significant negative real yields in the U.S. and increasingly negative ones in the core euro zone, real yields for GBP are getting a bit better." (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Stonestreet)