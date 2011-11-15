* Sterling down ahead of key inflation report

* Corporates seen selling sterling ahead of BoE inflation report

* Euro zone crisis drives long-term, EUR/STG seen below 85 pence

By William James

LONDON, Nov 15 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday as investors placed bearish bets on the pound ahead of the Bank of England's Quarterly Inflation Report, which is expected to be dovish and clear the way for more monetary easing.

Developments in the euro zone also posed downside risks for sterling as another spike in euro zone government bond yields prompted renewed selling of perceived riskier currencies in favour of the more liquid U.S. dollar and the yen.

The pound hit a session low of $1.5812, its lowest level since Oct. 21, extending losses throughout the afternoon with traders citing corporate selling ahead of the Bank of England's inflation report due on Wednesday.

"A key giveaway in their language would be expectations of UK inflation to be well below target over the next two to three years. Recent history seems to indicate that substantial downward revisions of the (Monetary Policy Committee's) inflation projection were consistent with more QE by the BoE," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi.

Earlier in the day, sterling dropped ahead of data showing annual consumer price inflation eased to 5.0 percent in October but remained more than double the Bank of England's target rate. Still, it was below expectations and most analysts and the Bank of England expect price pressures to ease in the coming months.

"The CPI data means people might start thinking it's a bit easier for the Bank of England to justify more accommodative policy," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

Such speculation is sterling negative as quantitative easing involves flooding the market with pounds to stimulate growth, reducing demand for the UK currency.

Positioning data showed speculators reduced short sterling positions in the week ended Nov. 8, suggesting there is room for them to build fresh bearish bets on the pound.

In the options market, shorter-dated cable implied vols rose as the spot price weakened, according to options strategists at Societe Generale, while risk reversals showed a bias towards sterling downside.

In the short term, the downside for cable could be limited by the 55-day moving average at $1.5822, which was briefly broken before sterling rebounded, matching similar tests of the level in recent sessions.

"The feeling is that we may have seen the most of the downside correction for now and unless the inflation report surprises to the downside quite extensively, we might actually see cable stabilising," Marinov said.

EURO ZONE FOCUS

Despite the short-term focus on the BoE report, analysts said the key driver for investors remained the euro zone debt crisis as yields on benchmark Italian government bonds rose back above the critical 7 percent level on Tuesday.

"Within Europe, sterling has a bit of a safe haven tinge but the bigger picture is of a slightly stronger dollar across the board," said RBS's Robson. "That's why cable is falling but not as quickly as euro/dollar is falling."

Sterling strengthened versus the euro, with the single currency slipping 0.2 percent to 85.53 pence, within sight of last week's 8-1/2 month low of 84.86 pence.

Many investors have sold the euro in favour of the pound this month on the view that UK assets are safer than some euro zone ones in light of the deepening debt crisis in that region.

"The major driving force for sterling recently has been European developments and, in a sense, safe haven flows from investors and traders who are keen to reduce their exposure to the single currency," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

"I expect euro/sterling to edge progressively lower and would be very surprised if it was not below 85 pence by the end of the week." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)