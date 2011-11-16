* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs
* BoE paints gloomy UK picture, fresh asset purchases eyed
* Pound seen dropping towards $1.56
By William James
LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling hit a four-week
low versus the dollar on Wednesday as the Bank of England cut
its growth and inflation forecasts, leaving the door open for
more stimulus, while euro zone debt worries pushed investors
towards the safety of the dollar.
The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report showed
Britain on the brink of contraction and forecast that inflation
would eventually fall well below target. This suggests, as many
expect, that it may add to its 275 billion pound asset purchase
programme.
Data also showed Britain's jobless rate at a 15-year
high, underlining the weakness in its economy.
"It's all bad news for sterling, but the surprise effect was
limited, which is why the scale of the sterling decline is also
limited so far," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of
currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent against the dollar to
$1.5762, having touched $1.5738, its lowest since Oct. 20.
The next support level was $1.5719, the 50 percent
retracement of the rise from Oct. 6 to 31. A break below there
could see it drop towards the Oct. 20 low of $1.5680 and the
Oct. 18 low of $1.5631.
"(BoE Governor Mervyn) King stressed the outlook for the
economy has worsened since the August report thus underlining
the probable need for more stimulus in the form of QE. Sterling
is drifting lower ... The old range low of $1.5265 looms," said
Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.
The dollar was also supported against riskier currencies,
including sterling, as concerns grew about the euro zone debt
crisis spreading, keeping French and Italian bond yields high
even as the European Central Bank bought sovereign debt.
Sterling was little changed against the euro, which edged up
0.1 percent at 85.65 pence.
SELL ON A REBOUND
Positioning data on Monday showed speculators have cut back
bearish bets against sterling. This leaves scope for them to
initiate fresh short positions, meaning any bounce is likely to
attract selling.
Morgan Stanley recommended entering short positions at
$1.5870 with a target of $1.5360 and a stop at $1.5970.
The prospect of a wave of sterling supply to fund increased
central bank purchases of UK bonds weighed on the pound against
the dollar as investors positioned for fresh falls.
"Slow growth, more (quantitative easing) and low CPI is all
good news for gilt investors, and so that probably provides some
safe haven bid for sterling from that perspective," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"But does it support sterling against the dollar? I'm not so
sure it does, particularly if we're in a very risk-averse
environment ... It's a case of sterling still looking slightly
better against the euro but also still slightly struggling
against the dollar in the case of risk-off."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer)