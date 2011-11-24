* Sterling hits 7-week low as debt unease boosts dollar

* Analysts expect euro asset flows to gilts, supporting stg

* But economic risks may tarnish appeal for UK assets

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Nov 24 Sterling hit a seven-week low against a broadly stronger dollar on Thursday as scant signs of progress on resolving the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to shun riskier currencies.

The pound slipped to $1.3486 in thin trade as U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. Also pressuring sterling were comments from Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent, who said Britain risked sliding back into recession.

Debt problems in the euro zone along with the weakest German bond auction in more than a decade have ramped up borrowing costs for the euro zone's biggest economy in past days, briefly raising them above those for the UK on Thursday.

Analysts say any further signs that UK bonds may be a safer investment than German ones would continue to raise the appeal of British assets.

But market participants said they had not seen such flows from the euro into sterling on Thursday, adding that ongoing uncertainty about the future of the euro zone was keeping demand supported for assets denominated in the dollar, the world's most liquid currency.

"So long as the UK can avoid a recession, maybe reserve managers will start to think sterling is the best of a bad bunch (of currencies)," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING.

"But Cable will always struggle when financial sector stress is high," he said, adding that the possibility that the euro zone's debt problems may impact British banks remained a negative for the domestic currency.

In late London trade, sterling traded at $1.5506, 0.1 percent lower on the day. Further losses in the pound were limited, with market participants citing options-related support around $1.5475 earlier in the day.

The pound tracked the euro's slide against the dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel repeated her view that she did not think shared euro zone bonds were needed as a way to lend to debt-stricken countries.

UK RISKS

The euro slipped to a session low of 85.90 pence but was little changed on the day.

The single currency struggled against sterling a day after poor demand at the German debt sale stoked fears that peripheral debt problems were starting to hurt core euro zone countries.

"If German yields continue to rise we could see euro come under some pressure against sterling," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

While market participants say investors have been reallocating some funds from AAA-rated euro zone debt into UK assets, some analysts warn that ongoing risks to the UK economy may knock confidence in UK fundamentals.

Data on Thursday confirmed the economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter. But underlying demand was weak, business investment fell sharply and exports also fell, all of which provided little cheer for sterling.

"The export contribution is weak and with the euro zone slowing, this definitely puts pressure on sterling in the medium term," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)