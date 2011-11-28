* Sterling rises vs dollar, boosted by gains in euro
* Pound struggles of ahead of $1.56, more potential QE seen
weighing
* Sterling risks selling pressure on budget statement
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Nov 28 Sterling recovered from a
seven-week low against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in
stocks as risk sentiment showed signs of some improvement,
although the pound could run into selling on expectations of
gloomy government economic forecasts.
It rose nearly 1 percent on the day to a session high of
$1.5595, before curbing some gains to last trade up 0.6 percent
at $1.5542.
Market players said comments from Bank of England
policymakers at a Treasury Select Committee hearing that more
asset purchases may be needed to boost UK economic growth helped
to curb some of sterling's gains.
The pound could come under further selling pressure on
Tuesday when the UK government gives its autumn budget
statement. The statement is expected to contain a significant
cut to the country's growth forecast given ongoing signs that
the economy is struggling to recover.
"We have seen sterling lag the rally in risky assets today
and that's because there is a lot of event risk ahead for the
UK," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.
"The chancellor's budget statement tomorrow is expected to
be gloomy and there is a strike on Wednesday. It looks like
investors are getting nervous before we get to the $1.56 level."
Market participants warned that a nationwide strike of
public sector workers scheduled for Wednesday may also sour
sentiment for UK assets among foreign investors if they call
into question the future success of dramatic austerity measures.
Earlier in the session, data from the Confederation of
British Industry showed UK retail sales fell at their fastest
pace in 2-1/2 years in November, reflecting sluggish consumer
confidence, although there was little reaction by the pound.
RISK RALLY
Sterling tracked gains in European stocks and the euro
earlier in the session as investors bought perceived riskier
currencies and assets in a rally initially triggered by hopes EU
leaders are pushing toward more radical action to resolve the
debt crisis.
Italian bond yields fell after an Italian newspaper on
Monday reported that the International Monetary Fund was
preparing an aid package for Italy, but the amount cited was far
beyond the Fund's existing loan stock and the IMF said it was
not in discussions with Rome authorities.
A short squeeze also helped to boost the pound as market
players covered bets on sterling losses that were starting to
look stretched.
Despite its gains, sterling hovered in range of a low of
$1.5423 touched late last week, its weakest since early October.
Many market players said market sentiment remained fragile
and any worsening of the euro zone debt crisis could spark
renewed flight towards the safe-haven U.S. dollar.
"We have seen a lot of dollar selling on position squeezing
but there is no real fundamental driver. It is all euro zone-
contingent and will hold until we next get the big negative
headline out of the euro zone," said Chris Walker, currency
strategist at UBS.
The euro rose 0.1 percent to 85.79 pence, down
from a session high of 86.15 pence, with traders reporting
demand from a month-end buyer.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)