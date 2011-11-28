* Sterling rises vs dollar, boosted by gains in euro

* Pound struggles of ahead of $1.56, more potential QE seen weighing

* Sterling risks selling pressure on budget statement

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Nov 28 Sterling recovered from a seven-week low against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in stocks as risk sentiment showed signs of some improvement, although the pound could run into selling on expectations of gloomy government economic forecasts.

It rose nearly 1 percent on the day to a session high of $1.5595, before curbing some gains to last trade up 0.6 percent at $1.5542.

Market players said comments from Bank of England policymakers at a Treasury Select Committee hearing that more asset purchases may be needed to boost UK economic growth helped to curb some of sterling's gains.

The pound could come under further selling pressure on Tuesday when the UK government gives its autumn budget statement. The statement is expected to contain a significant cut to the country's growth forecast given ongoing signs that the economy is struggling to recover.

"We have seen sterling lag the rally in risky assets today and that's because there is a lot of event risk ahead for the UK," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The chancellor's budget statement tomorrow is expected to be gloomy and there is a strike on Wednesday. It looks like investors are getting nervous before we get to the $1.56 level."

Market participants warned that a nationwide strike of public sector workers scheduled for Wednesday may also sour sentiment for UK assets among foreign investors if they call into question the future success of dramatic austerity measures.

Earlier in the session, data from the Confederation of British Industry showed UK retail sales fell at their fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in November, reflecting sluggish consumer confidence, although there was little reaction by the pound.

RISK RALLY

Sterling tracked gains in European stocks and the euro earlier in the session as investors bought perceived riskier currencies and assets in a rally initially triggered by hopes EU leaders are pushing toward more radical action to resolve the debt crisis.

Italian bond yields fell after an Italian newspaper on Monday reported that the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy, but the amount cited was far beyond the Fund's existing loan stock and the IMF said it was not in discussions with Rome authorities.

A short squeeze also helped to boost the pound as market players covered bets on sterling losses that were starting to look stretched.

Despite its gains, sterling hovered in range of a low of $1.5423 touched late last week, its weakest since early October.

Many market players said market sentiment remained fragile and any worsening of the euro zone debt crisis could spark renewed flight towards the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

"We have seen a lot of dollar selling on position squeezing but there is no real fundamental driver. It is all euro zone- contingent and will hold until we next get the big negative headline out of the euro zone," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to 85.79 pence, down from a session high of 86.15 pence, with traders reporting demand from a month-end buyer. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)