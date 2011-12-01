* Sterling holds gains vs dollar after solid Spanish auction

* UK manufacturing PMI shows second month of contraction

* Euro zone, risk sentiment to continue driving sterling

By Naomi Tajitsu and Nia Williams

LONDON, Dec 1 - Sterling held gains against a broadly softer dollar on Thursday, supported by slight rise in the euro as risk appetite picked up following decent demand at a Spanish bond auction.

The pound slipped against the euro, however, and remained vulnerable to concerns about the state of the UK economy after data showed the manufacturing sector contracted for a second successive month.

Analysts said developments in the euro zone debt crisis would continue to drive sterling trade, with all currencies likely to be sold against the U.S. dollar if investors lose faith in policymakers' ability to solve the crisis.

But on Thursday, there was relief after Spain managed to sell the maximum amount of debt it intended to at a closely scrutinised auction. Still, Madrid's borrowing costs at the auction were still the highest in 14 years.

"The major driver today has been that the euro is stronger in response to the auction results out of Spain. Cable has been dragged up with it as the dollar slipped," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

The pound rose 0.2 percent on the day to a session high of $1.5746. with traders citing demand from an Asian central bank, a long with Russian names as supporting the UK currency.

It pared gains to trade around $1.5690 in late London trade, with traders citing demand to sell the pound ahead of a bank fixing.

Sterling remained within sight of $1.5780 hit on Wednesday, when joint central bank action to inject liquidity into the global financial system improved risk appetite and encouraged investors to sell the safe-haven dollar.

However, some traders were wary of pushing the pound much higher versus the dollar, given that ongoing liquidity strains, along with the impression that euro zone officials are making limited progress in dealing with the debt crisis, may sour market sentiment and trigger selling in sterling.

"I think eventually short risk trades will be re-established, but right now the next 50 pips could go either way," said a trader in London, adding his positioning at the moment was slightly tilted in favour of sterling versus the dollar.

UK RISKS

The euro inched up 0.2 percent to 85.80 pence with strong support around the Nov. 10 low of 84.86 pence.

The euro's performance versus the pound was also likely to be dominated by euro zone developments, with many strategists saying they expected the pair to trade lower over coming weeks.

Debt problems in the euro zone have encouraged more safe-haven flows into gilts given UK debt remains triple-A rated.

"Euro/sterling is driven by events in the euro zone which is the UK's largest trading partner. There's a risk premium attached to those countries with dangerous debt dynamics," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"Euro/sterling can break lower even though it has held up very well so far. We would look for it to fall to 84 pence, and then 82 in the next couple of months."

On the domestic front, PMI data showed the UK manufacturing sector shrank at its fastest pace since June 2009, fuelling fears the country is teetering on the brink of recession.

The contraction was not quite as severe as had been forecast and some market players said this helped limit the reaction in sterling.

Overall, the UK economic outlook remained bleak and analysts warned sterling was unlikely to outperform the dollar while concerns about global growth and the euro zone crisis persisted.

The Bank of England's interim Financial Policy Committee released its report saying UK banks should build up their capital buffers to defend against an "exceptionally threatening" environment, while maintaining lending to the real economy. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)