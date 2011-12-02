(Recasts with reaction to U.S. jobs data)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 2 Sterling gave up gains against the dollar on Friday, as investors booked profits on a move higher in riskier currencies after better-than-expected headline U.S. jobs data with a gloomy UK economic outlook also weighing on sentiment.

U.S. employment growth picked up speed in November and the jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, further evidence an economic recovery was gaining momentum. For details, see and.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at 1.5627, falling past support at $1.5637--the previous day's low. It had risen to $1.5721 from around $1.5707 immediately after the U.S. jobs numbers were released, not far from a its peak of $1.5780 hit on Wednesday, when joint central bank action to inject liquidity into the global financial system encouraged investors to sell the safe-haven dollar.

"Those U.S. jobs number gave the euro and the cable a leg up, but now we are seeing some dollar buying," said a London based spot trader. "It is perhaps shuffling of positions ahead of the weekend, but it could also be due to higher U.S. yields."

U.S. yields moved up after the U.S. jobs data which Alejandro Zambrano, markets strategist at FXCM said reinforced a view that the U.S. economy has perhaps turned a corner and the worst was behind.

"But the euro zone crisis lingers and Italian spreads are still at very high levels. So any gains in the pound are likely to be limited."

Against the euro, sterling cut losses. The euro was last up 0.1 percent against the pound at 85.87, off a session high of 86.20. Traders cited demand from a French bank and said there were stop loss orders above 86.20 pence. Downside support was seen coming from the 21-day moving average around 85.74.

The single currency got a lift from a Bloomberg report which said the European Central Bank may lend to weak euro zone countries via the International Monetary Fund.

RISKS ABOUND

Any breakthrough in finding a solution to the euro zone crisis would also give a boost to sterling, given UK's close trade links with the region and the exposure UK banks have to the pripheral economies.

British policymakers including Finance Minister George Osborne and BOE Governor Mervyn King have flagged downside risk to the UK economy if the euro zone debt problems escalate and bring about a damaging recession. Earlier in the week Osborne cut growth projections and raised the borrowing target.

EU leaders meets in a Dec. 9 summit which many see as a make-or-break meeting for the 12-year-old single currency. Expectations are rising that politicians will deliver, but if history is anything to go by, the risk of disappointment is very high. This is likely to hurt currencies perceived to be riskier and help safe-haven ones like the dollar and the yen.

"There is plenty of disappointment to come from the EU summit which will take the steam out of these moves," said Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"Sterling is likely to underperform other higher beta currencies and we expect the entire group to underperform the dollar in the medium term," Stannard added.

Sterling has been supported in recent weeks from investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK gilts. Foreign investors bought 12.0 billion sterling worth of gilts in September, the largest total since April 2010.

Earlier, the pound digested PMI data showing UK construction activity expanding last month, though at a slower pace than in October. Construction, which makes up a relatively small part of UK GDP, performed better than the manufacturing sector which shrank at its fastest pace since June 2009. (additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)