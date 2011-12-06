* Sterling falls vs dollar, EFSF warning prompts risk
selling
* Pound struggles vs euro; upbeat German data contrasts with
UK
* Analysts expect pound to track euro moves, recommend
selling on rallies
LONDON, Dec 6 Sterling fell against the
dollar on Tuesday, dragged down by the euro as a warning of a
ratings downgrade to the euro zone bailout fund highlighted the
fiscal pressures facing the region's countries if leaders fail
to reach an agreement to solve the debt crisis later in the
week.
Against the euro, the pound slipped after data showing much
stronger-than-expected German industrial orders contrasted with
weak UK retail sales and housing market surveys which
highlighted the fragility of the UK economy.
The pound slid to the day's trough after S&P put its AAA
rating of the European Financial Stability Facility on
"negative" watch, days before EU leaders meet to flesh out a
lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
S&P's move follows its warning late on Monday that 15 euro
zone nations -- including AAA-rated Germany and France -- were
at risk of cuts to their credit ratings if they cannot show more
fiscal discipline.
The possibility that EU leaders may fail to find a quick
solution to salvage their weak fiscal positions at a summit on
Friday stung higher-risk assets, including stocks, along with
currencies including sterling and the euro, as investors sought
safety in the dollar, the world's most liquid asset.
"Sterling's been busted around by the euro and risk appetite
factors today," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at
CIBC.
He added: "Cable is much more risk-oriented pair than
euro/sterling is, so that tends to make it a bit jerkier."
The pound fell 0.5 percent on the day to $1.5567.
The move lower opened up a target of $1.5423, its weakest since
early October.
Many in the market believe sterling may find some relief if
the euro climbs later in the week if EU leaders are seen to be
closing in on a fiscal agreement which will ensure that
countries in the region manage to cut their debts.
But Stretch at CIBC said that a rise in the pound towards
$1.5750 would provide a good opportunity to sell, given that the
UK continues to suffer from weak economic fundamentals.
WEAK UK DATA
UK economic woes came back into focus on Tuesday as a
British Retail Consortium survey showed retailers last month
suffered their biggest annual drop in like-for-like sales since
May.
This contrasted with data on German industrial orders, which
rose by 5.2 percent during October, their strongest gain since
March 2010 and more than double the highest forecast.
The euro rose 0.4 percent to 85.95 pence. More
gains could see it target last week's high of 86.20 pence and
the 100-week moving average, currently at 86.388 pence.
"A lot of investors have been expecting the pound to
outperform the euro, so when UK data is bad and German data is
positive it is very easy to cause a knee-jerk reaction in
euro/sterling," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit
Agricole.
Sterling had been supported versus the euro in recent weeks
by investors switching out of euro zone government debt into UK
gilts, although some analysts say this flow could dry up if the
UK economic picture worsens.
Investors have been poised for more euro falls versus
sterling. The bias in favour of euro puts over sterling calls --
options to sell the euro against the pound -- seen in six-month
euro/sterling risk reversals hit a record high
around 2.5 early last week. It was last around 1.9 in favour of
euro puts.
The Bank of England launched a new facility on Tuesday to
provide sterling liquidity to the banking system if current
"exceptional stresses" on global financial markets spread to
Britain's interbank lending market, though traders and analysts
said this announcement had no impact on sterling.
Many in the market believe ongoing signs of weakness in the
UK economy will put a dampener on the pound as a fragile economy
will require the Bank of England to continue buying assets from
the market, which involves flooding the market with the
currency.
