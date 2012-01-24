(Adds quotes, details)

* Investors cautious before UK GDP data, BoE minutes

* Weak data could see more QE and undermine sterling-traders

* UK borrowing lower than expected, but debt at record

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Jan 24 Sterling cut its losses against the euro on Tuesday after hitting a near four-week low, but it struggled to make much headway, weighed down by fears of more economic weakness that could prompt further monetary easing from the Bank of England.

Analysts said upcoming British data and events could add to concerns about the prospect of more quantitative easing as austerity measures and the impact of the euro zone debt crisis hurt the economy, potentially weighing further on sterling.

Gross domestic product data on Wednesday is expected to show the Britain's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, which would add to fears that the economy is sliding into recession.

A worse-than-expected number could see sterling drop to around $1.55 against the dollar, and revisit its lows against the euro, traders said. Sterling has gained 0.5 percent against the dollar this year and has also made headway against the common currency, rising to a 16-month high earlier this month.

"Sterling will get hit because of the way the market's trading. It is even more prevalent these days, if we get bad data out, then it's almost like lemmings," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX trader at ETX Capital.

The euro was down 0.4 percent at 83.28 pence, having hit a high of 83.91 pence, its strongest in nearly four weeks. Traders said that steady selling by real money accounts saw the euro lose ground. Moreover, offers around 84.00 pence may cap gains, with many worried about the risks to the euro zone from a Greek debt default.

"We've had a wave of optimism towards the euro over the last couple of days and expectations that we'll get this Greek deal before the end of the week," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

"The market is very short of the currency so we are seeing a wave of short covering, underpinned by that pick-up in optimism. We could see further gains over the short-term, but I think it remains vulnerable," she said, adding the euro could rise to 84 pence.

UK EVENT RISKS

Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.5585, just below a three-week high of $1.5602 hit on Monday, with traders citing demand from Middle East accounts. Solid demand at a 40-year gilt sale also supported sentiment and highlighted the UK's safe-haven status.

Still, the pound was yet to make a decisive break of the 55-day moving average around $1.5587 and analysts said it could struggle to rise above $1.5600, particularly if worries grow about the outlook for the UK economy.

Barcaps technical analyst Phil Roberts reckoned the recent rally in cable was a corrective move amid falling volumes and recommended selling the currency.

"As cable pushes closer towards $1.5670, our bearishness is increasing," he said. "On the downside, it will take a move below $1.5515 to signal the bullish squeeze is over. Sell further rallies stop above $1.5700."

Market players were also wary that a speech by BoE Governor Mervyn King later on Tuesday and Wednesday's release of minutes of the most recent BoE policy meeting may add to the expectations for an increase in asset purchases next month.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Monday Britain's economic outlook had improved slightly but more quantitative easing would probably still be needed.

Data on Tuesday showed British public borrowing was lower than expected in December, thanks to stronger tax receipts, but total outstanding debt rose above the 1 trillion pound mark for the first time on record. (Additional reporting by Clare Kane and Anirban Nag; editing by Anna Willard)