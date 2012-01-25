* Sterling falls vs dollar on poor data, QE expectations

* UK GDP weaker than predicted at -0.2 pct

* Pound up vs broadly weaker euro

By Clare Kane

LONDON, Jan 25 Sterling fell against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing Britain's economy contracted in the fourth quarter and by concerns the Bank of England will ease monetary policy even further.

Britain's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2011, below the consensus forecast for a 0.1 percent contraction. Growth for the whole year was just 0.9 percent, less than half the expansion recorded in 2010.

The data underpinned expectations that the Bank of England will carry out more quantitative easing after minutes from the Bank's latest meeting said further asset purchases were "likely".

"If they (BoE policymakers) are saying "likely" in the minutes that pretty much means definitely. That's a pretty strong word from the MPC who would normally sit on the fence," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank PLC.

Sterling was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5573, fading from a three-week high of $1.5629 hit overnight.

Analysts said the pound may be vulnerable to more falls in anticipation of more QE in February, which could take it towards the 21-day moving average currently around $1.5474, potentially even testing the 2012 low of $1.5234.

"Sterling/dollar has been weak in the last month, primarily because of the weakness of the euro but also because of evidence of renewed UK economic weakness," analysts at Lloyds said, adding that the run-up to any announcement of further QE was typically negative for the pound.

CitiFX Wire said that traders thought sterling should be a sell on any near-term rallies, and would look to enter shorts above $1.5650 targeting a retracement to $1.5530/50.

However, some analysts said the prospect of QE may already be partly priced in to the pound.

Traders also expected sterling's falls to be limited ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday, which may put the dollar under pressure.

Economists expect the U.S. central bank to indicate it will not raise interest rates until 2014, more than five years after chopping them to near zero.

GAINS VS EURO

The pound rose against a broadly weaker euro on concerns that the European Central Bank may have to write down its Greek bond holdings as part of a deal to avoid a disorderly default.

Concerns about Greece caused the euro to reverse earlier gains against the pound to trade down 0.15 percent at 83.30 pence.

It fell from a session high of 83.85 pence, just below Tuesday's near four-week peak of 83.91 pence.

"Sterling's generally affected of late by factors outside of the UK economy, so I think it's probably got off lightly and focus will remain on the euro zone," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

There was little reaction in sterling to a CBI industrial trends survey that showed British factory orders shrank in January, though at a lower pace than forecast. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anna Willard)