* Sterling up vs euro before EU summit, Greek talks dent
euro
* Pound falls vs dollar, tracks moves in euro/dollar
* Prospect of more QE may weigh on sterling
By Clare Kane
LONDON, Jan 30 Sterling rose against a
broadly weaker euro on Monday as investors were still awaiting
progress in Greek debt swap talks and ahead of an EU summit
which was not expected to provide much support for the single
currency.
European Union leaders were expected later on Monday to sign
a deal on a permanent bailout fund for the euro zone and
finalise a fiscal compact that will introduce a balanced budget
rule in national legislation.
But market players said the EU meeting would be overshadowed
by Greece's negotiations with private creditors on a debt swap
deal, which were not expected to conclude before the summit.
Greece must secure a deal with its creditors to receive a second
rescue package and avoid a disorderly default.
The uncertainty weighed on the euro across the board and
pushed it down 0.5 percent against the pound to
83.62 pence. It backed down from a one-month high of 84.09 pence
hit on Friday and strong topside resistance was seen at 84.22
pence, the late December peak.
Further falls could see the euro test Friday's low of 83.38
pence and the 21-day moving average around 83.17 pence, although
the single currency held well above the 16-month low of 82.22
pence hit earlier this month.
"There has been no resolution to the talks and that is
central to the markets understanding of what the future holds
for the euro zone," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at
Bank of New York Mellon.
"The recent rise in euro/sterling has clearly just been a
correction of the weakening trend that has been in place since
the last quarter of last year. We think the euro will go lower,
probably down to around 80 pence on a three-month time horizon."
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators cut bearish positions against sterling in the week
to Jan. 24, while they increased net short positions in the euro
to a fresh record.
Sterling fell against the dollar, however, tracking falls in
the euro versus the dollar, after a run of gains that took the
pound above $1.57 from below $1.54 in mid-January. Traders and
analysts saw levels above $1.57 as a good opportunity to take
profit on those gains.
The pound was last down 0.4 percent against the
dollar at $1.5674, below a high of $1.5740 reached on Friday,
its strongest since Dec. 21.
The dollar recovered after broad falls last week triggered
by news that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at
record lows until at least 2014.
QE PROSPECT WEIGHS ON POUND
Sterling may come under pressure later this week if
purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) for January on the
manufacturing, construction and services sectors add to the
picture of a weakening UK economy and increase the prospect of
more monetary easing from the Bank of England.
"A lot of the numbers from the UK last week were on the poor
side. They highlighted the fact that the economic outlook is not
great. It's better than the euro zone to some extent, but not a
huge amount," said Geraldine Concagh, an economist at AIB in
Dublin.
Concagh said safe-haven flows into the pound from investors
seeking alternatives to the euro have pulled back recently.
Market players expect the Bank of England will increase
asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme in
February. That is likely to weigh on sterling, although comments
by BoE policymaker David Miles on Friday dampened the prospect.
Miles told Reuters in an interview that "it is presumptuous
to assume [further quantitative easing] is a done deal," lending
temporary support to the pound.
A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January
manufacturing PMI, but falls in construction and services PMIs.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)