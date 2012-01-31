(Recasts, adds quote, detail)

* Sterling hits $1.5797, helped by month-end dollar selling

* Pound can rise further versus dollar but QE may slow rise

* Euro falls versus sterling as early rally subsides

* PMIs in focus from Wednesday as econ worries persist

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 31 Sterling hit a two-and-a-half-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by month-end rebalancing requirements and slightly better risk appetite, with the pound also able to gain against the euro.

But analysts warned the likelihood of more UK monetary easing may slow the pound in coming weeks, especially after weak UK lending data on Tuesday.

Sterling rose to $1.5797, its strongest since Nov. 18, before easing back to $1.5770 in afternoon trade, up around 0.4 percent for the day.

"I think today's moves have been about month-end fixing, there's generally a weaker dollar theme and I wouldn't really read too much into it," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

"Still, sterling can benefit further versus the dollar so long as global growth and data continue to hold up," she added.

Traders said a robust performance in equity markets in January meant portfolio managers would need to adjust their dollar hedges and sterling was benefiting along with other major currencies.

Offers were reported into the $1.5800 area with stop-losses lurking above, while next resistance was at the Nov. 18 high of $1.5888.

The euro fell 0.7 percent on the day to trade at 83.00 pence, having earlier hit a high of 83.85. The common currency also reversed early gains versus the dollar as a rally driven by optimism over an imminent Greek debt swap deal petered out in the European afternoon.

"There's not very much news coming from the UK market at the moment, I think really it's all about what we're seeing in Europe," said Sara Yates, FX strategist at Barclays.

However, she said it was unlikely sterling would push much higher against the dollar because of expectations of further loosening of monetary policy in Britain.

Analysts said the market was likely to take direction from the Greek debt talks, though concerns about debt problems in Portugal, where yields on government debt have hit record highs, may weigh on the single currency.

DATA EYED, QE LIKELY

Sterling could come under pressure later this week, with purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing, construction and services likely to give further evidence of the fragility of the UK economy.

Many in the market expect the Bank of England will announce another round of quantitative easing under its asset purchasing programme in February in an attempt to boost the economy.

Data on Tuesday highlighting sharp declines in money supply and consumer credit had little effect on sterling, but analysts said it could make additional QE next month more likely.

"It (the data) certainly contributes to the case for further QE, in particular the decline in the M4 money supply," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

Investors are likely to place greater emphasis on the PMI surveys this week. A Reuters poll forecast an improvement in the UK January manufacturing PMI, but weaker construction and services PMIs.

Data also released on Tuesday showed consumer confidence hit a seven-month peak in January, though analysts were sceptical whether this would mark the start of a lasting improvement in the UK economy. (Additional reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)