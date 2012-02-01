(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Sterling lifted by PMI data, hits highest level since November

* PMI survey offers relief, but QE expectations intact

* Pound lags euro, U.S. bank buys euro/sterling

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 1 Sterling climbed to a two-and-a-half month high against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by a surprise return to growth in the UK manufacturing sector, although it lagged the euro as the data did little to alter expectations of more monetary stimulus.

Most recent UK data, including GDP numbers, has shown the economy is on the brink of recession, raising expectations the Bank of England will step up its asset purchase programme next month to support the flagging economy.

January's manufacturing PMI eased some of those worries, but did little to change the market's forecast of more quantitative easing by the BoE next week.

That is likely to undermine the pound in the near term, especially against the dollar.

Sterling was last up 0.6 percent at $1.5855 having hit a session high of $1.5884, its highest level since Nov. 18.

The pound rallied in line with other perceived riskier currencies versus a broadly weak dollar, triggering reported stop loss orders through $1.5800, where traders cited an options barrier, and $1.5820.

It was lower against the euro, with the common currency trading 0.3 percent higher at 83.22 pence. Traders cited euro buying against sterling by a U.S. bank, with solid bids at 82.65 likely to provide near term support.

"The PMI data has given sterling a bit of support but it is only a piece of data in the whole range of bad data," said Peter Allwright, head fx trader at fund manager RWC Partners.

"One still cannot paint a rosy picture for the UK. But having said that, there is nothing to get excited about the euro either. We will look to sell euro/sterling at 85 pence."

Better-than-expected German PMI data helped the euro outperform the pound and added to stronger risk sentiment.

But many market players warned the euro could run into selling at higher levels given mounting worries as Greek debt swap talks drag on. Some investors are also concerned the market will next take aim at Portugal, which could be heading towards another bailout package.

EURO ZONE OVERSPILL

Any escalation in the euro zone debt crisis would be bad news for the UK as well, given the size of its trade with the currency bloc. Market players said for the time being sterling was still supported by safe haven flows as investors cutting exposure to euro zone sovereign debt bought UK gilts.

The near-term outlook for sterling depended heavily on the BoE's asset purchasing programme, analysts said.

The central bank is expected to raise its quantitative easing target by 50 billion pounds to 325 billion pounds next week, but better data between now and then could prompt some investors to pare back bets on the scale of QE.

"If QE is 25 billion, sterling could stabilise and even rally. If it is 75 billion, sterling may come under pressure," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

"That depends on the data in the run up to the QE decision. We have services PMI on Friday and if that's a strong print QE expectations could decrease."

Even if services and construction PMI data later in the week surprise to the upside, analysts said investors were unlikely to write off QE bets completely given signs the UK economy may be heading into recession.

Data on Wednesday showed British house prices fell for the second month in a row in January, due to the prospect of greater unemployment and buyers' problems setting aside funds to make mortgage deposits..

That came a day after numbers highlighted sharp declines in money supply and consumer credit, all of which backed the case for more monetary stimulus. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)