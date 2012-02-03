* Improved UK services PMI, Greece worries lift pound vs euro

* BoE still seen opting for more QE despite better data

* BoE's Posen says inflation looks set to fall

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Feb 3 Sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data dented expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, boosting the U.S. currency.

The pound gained against the euro, however, after a solid survey of the UK's dominant services sector tempered fears about the UK slipping into recession, although the view remained that the Bank of England may opt for another round of quantitative easing next week.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services rose in January, recording the sector's fastest expansion in 10 months and confounding forecasts for a slowdown.

It followed surveys earlier in the week pointing to growth in construction and manufacturing, which could give sterling a boost going forward if there is further evidence the UK economy is not doing as badly as previously thought.

"The market has taken a bit of heart from the services PMI data that a recession is not as likely as people had thought," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX Broker at ETX Capital.

"Sterling/dollar looks a buy on dips".

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5793, well below an earlier session high of $1.5862 which took it within sight of the Feb. 1 peak of $1.5884. A break above that level would mark a 2-1/2 month high.

Strong resistance, however, was expected around $1.5957, the 200-day moving average that has not been breached since late October.

The pound tracked falls in the euro against the dollar after U.S. data showed a much bigger-than-expected rise in the number of jobs while the unemployment rate fell.

Investors also remained wary about the single currency as negotiations over a Greek debt swap deal - crucial if the country is to avoid a messy default - dragged on and Portuguese debt yields remained at extreme levels.

This helped push the euro down 0.2 percent to 83.01 pence, though it stayed comfortably within this year's 82.22-84.09 range.

Morgan Stanley strategists said they continued to expect the pound to be under pressure against the dollar but also now believed it should prove stronger against the euro. They revised their year-end euro/sterling forecast to 76 pence from 85 pence.

"Sterling acts as a relative safe haven from developments in the euro zone, especially given that the UK continues to benefit from stable AAA status," they said in a note to clients.

QE CONCERNS REMAIN

Still, concerns about the UK economy were expected to persist after GDP contracted in the final quarter of 2011.

The Bank of England is widely expected to plough on with another 50 billion pounds of quantitative easing next week to shore up Britain's economic recovery despite the recent signs of recovery.

"On its own this data is good news but it cannot be taken in isolation. The BoE will want to see a lot more positive data before they think about calling off quantitative easing," said James Hickman, managing director of Caxton FX.

Bank of England policymaker Adam Posen said in an interview on Thursday that the central bank may inject more stimulus into the economy as inflation looks set to fall as forecast.

Adding to concerns about the outlook for the pound, a report from a leading British think-tank said the economy had entered a mild recession and would shrink in 2012. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)