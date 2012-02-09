(Recasts, adds quotes, details, updates prices)

* Sterling steady versus dollar and euro after BoE injects more stimulus

* BOE action douses talk of more aggressive easing, helps sterling

* Better risk appetite, higher real yields could drive sterling higher

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 9 Sterling was supported on Thursday after the Bank of England said it would inject more stimulus into the economy as expected, with potential for the pound to grind higher as real UK yields rise and as the need for more monetary easing subsides.

The BOE left its key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent, and said it would buy another 50 billion pounds of assets - mostly government bonds - with freshly printed money. Some had positioned for a 75 billion pound injection, forcing them to reverse those bearish positions, traders said.

"Sterling has been in a period of ongoing resilience and with the suggestion that inflation will achieve the goal of below 2 percent without further stimulus, things are again looking positive for it," said Richard Wiltshire, chief fx trader at ETX Capital.

In its accompanying statement, the BoE sounded more upbeat, saying recent surveys painted a more positive picture of the UK. It was also expecting inflation to undershoot 2 percent in the medium term without more monetary support..

Sterling rose around half a U.S. cent to $1.5880 from $1.5830 before the BOE announcement, before easing to $1.5843, up 0.2 percent for the day.

The currency had risen to $1.5929, its strongest since mid-November, on Wednesday. Near-term resistance is seen at its 200-day moving average of $1.5937, with traders citing offers at $1.5900 and bids lurking at $1.5760-80.

"Declining inflation is typically good for a currency and so this will prove for the pound," said Peter Kinsella, currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"Since the additional BoE asset purchases in November, sterling has appreciated on a trade-weighted basis," he added, noting real UK yields would continue to rise as inflation falls, thereby supporting the pound.

The BoE's trade-weighted sterling index stood at 80.9 at 1600 GMT, compared to around 80.50 at the beginning of November.

Should inflation fall too quickly, however, the need for more BoE easing measures may resurface, analysts said.

The euro rose 0.1 percent against sterling to 83.88 pence, helped by Greece finally agreeing on reforms needed to secure a fresh bailout package.

Kinsella said the euro's outperformance, which had helped to push it briefly above 84 pence, was unlikely to last in the longer-term, with the UK's austerity measures continuing to underpin the country's triple-A sovereign rating.

"It is certainly too early to sound the all-clear on the euro zone crisis and declare that the UK has lost its quasi-safe-haven status," he added, expecting euro/sterling to move slowly back towards 80 pence over the rest of the year.

Technical analysts, however, noted the euro flirting with the 55-day moving average at 83.84 pence and said a daily close above it for the first time since the end of October would be a positive signal.

RISK APPETITE

Analysts said that, althugh there was evidence that the UK growth picture was improving, headwinds remain that could temper the currency's gains.

Recent purchasing managers' surveys indicated business activity was improving, but a survey on Tuesday showed retailers suffered their second-worst January since records began in 1995.

"On balance I would argue that the MPC taking a cautious approach to QE and the future trajectory of BOE asset purchases remains far from certain," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"In the very near term, if sterling/dollar can break above $1.5900 then tough resistance lies at $1.5940, but the road to $1.60 actually depends less on QE and more on the overall risk environment."

Overall risk appetite was holding up well on expectations that central banks around the world will keep monetary policy easy to support growth. Expectations that Greece can avoid a chaotic default and prevent contagion to larger euro zone economies like Spain and Portugal also helped riskier assets.

Positioning data shows speculators remain short of sterling, giving scope for fresh gains if the euro's short-covering rally continues

"So a lot of what will happen to sterling will depend on how euro/dollar reacts. If euro rises to above $1.35, then sterling will rise too," said Peter Allwright, head FX trader at fund manager RWC Partners. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)