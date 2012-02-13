(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Sterling strengthens vs dollar as Greece approves austerity

* Euro steady vs pound, concerns on Greek deal implementation

* Investors wary before BoE inflation report on Weds

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 13 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from rising risk appetite after Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill, bringing the country closer to securing a second bailout and avoiding a chaotic default.

The pound could give up those gains, however, if the risk rally falters on doubts over whether Greece can cope with more austerity. Violent protests in Athens overnight fuelled concerns that Greek politicians may struggle to implement reforms.

Sterling was last up 0.3 percent at $1.5784, retreating from a session high of $1.5827 but still buoyed by improved risk appetite, which also lifted the euro, riskier currencies and equities.

Technical resistance to sterling gains was seen at the Feb. 8 high of $1.5929 and the 200-day moving average around $1.5928.

"The pound's next move will be dominated by global risk appetite more than anything that happens in the UK," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"It remains a safe haven alternative to the euro and is a beneficiary of dollar weakness."

The euro EURGBP-D4 was flat at 83.72 pence, within sight of Friday's high of 84.06 pence. Just above there is the late January high of 84.09 pence, which is the euro's strongest since late December.

The UK currency was expected to be kept in check ahead of a Bank of England inflation report on Wednesday that may give clues on the likelihood of more monetary easing.

The BoE last week pumped another 50 billion pounds into the economy to try to stimulate growth under its quantitative easing (QE) programme. Although the central bank sounded a little less pessimistic about the economy, investors were wary of building bullish bets before Wednesday's report.

"It looks like pressure is on the pound until we get through the Inflation Report on Wednesday morning," said Lee McDarby, head of corporate dealing at Investec Bank.

"It wouldn't be surprising to see more QE from the Bank of England in the months ahead."

Morgan Stanley analysts told clients that they aimed to sell sterling at higher levels towards $1.5960, with a target of $1.5460, given the prospect of further QE and the UK's large exposure to the euro zone.

Inflation data on Tuesday will also be key and is expected to show a further dip in UK price pressures in January. Lower inflation would make it easier for BoE policymakers to justify further monetary easing as their forecasts have shown prices dropping back sharply from highs hit last year.

CBI SEES UK RECOVERY

The jury is out over whether recent improving UK economic data, such as last week's purchasing managers' surveys, means the BoE asset purchase programme is drawing to a close.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI), a leading UK business lobby, forecast on Monday that Britain's economy would gather pace in the second half of the year and that further quantitative easing would not be needed.

Contrasting with the CBI's view, a Reuters poll conducted after the BoE announced more QE last Thursday forecast the bank would opt for another round of stimulus in May.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators increased bearish bets on sterling in the week to Feb. 7, which analysts said was probably due to wariness about the risk of more QE before last Thursday's policy decision. Net short euro positions were pared back though they remained at high levels. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Susan Fenton)