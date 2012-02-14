* Sterling falls after UK AAA rating put on negative outlook

* Seen vulnerable before BoE inflation report on Wednesday

* Investors to watch for clues on more QE

* UK inflation drops sharply in January

By Jessica Mortimer and Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling plumbed a two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday after ratings agency Moody's warned it could cut the UK's prized triple-A credit rating, and was also vulnerable ahead of the Bank of England's latest inflation report.

The BoE report on Wednesday will set out the bank's latest growth and price forecasts and should give clues on whether more monetary easing is likely in the coming months after the BoE increased quantitative easing last week.

Caution ahead of the report may cause the pound to extend falls triggered after Moody's warned of a possible ratings downgrade, citing the UK's "materially weaker" growth prospects and risks from the euro zone debt crisis.

Sterling fell 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.5690, having dropped below its 100-day moving average at $1.5680 to hit a low $1.5660. It may now drop towards the late January low of $1.5642.

"The Bank of England inflation report will presumably be fairly dovish in order to concur with the decision made last week," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

"It's more likely to be bearish and may set sterling back a little."

However, the BoE may choose to emphasise some of the recent positives, such as better UK purchasing managers' surveys, tentative signs of improvement in the euro zone and better U.S. economic data, which could temper the pound's falls.

"What is going to be perhaps more important is whether or not the inflation report maintains the same degree of dovishness we have become accustomed to in the last year. If they are a little bit less dovish sterling could see some support," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

A Reuters poll forecast the BoE will top up its spending on mainly government bonds with an another 50 billion pounds in May, the same amount as announced last week, but that would be its last foray into bond buying.

Data on Tuesday showing UK consumer price inflation falling sharply to 3.6 percent in January may make it easier for the BoE to justify further monetary easing. However, analysts warned the drop was partly due to last year's VAT rise falling out of the index, and inflation could be stickier later in the year.

Traders cited stop-loss orders around $1.5770 and $1.5830 that could fuel any sterling rebound.

LIMITED RATINGS WORRIES

The Moody's announcement prompted a sell-off in the pound, but the impact may not be long-lasting as a credit warning had been a possibility for some time given a poor UK growth outlook.

A Reuters poll published on Tuesday showed economists believe Britain will narrowly avoid recession this year, while they only saw a 27.5 percent chance of the UK losing its top-notch rating.

It was the first time the UK's prized credit rating has been put on review by one of the major agencies since S&P removed its negative outlook in 2010.

"We are underweight sterling mainly versus the dollar. Some of what Moody's are saying are things that have been bothering us for some time," said Clive Dennis, head of currencies at Schroders.

Dennis said a close below $1.5700 would be an encouraging signal to think about adding more short sterling positions.

Analysts said the UK warning could jeopardise sterling's relative safe-haven status compared to the euro and deter investors from switching out of euro zone sovereign debt into UK gilts, a strategy that has supported the pound in recent months.

The euro rose 0.2 percent against the pound to 83.82 pence, though it stopped shy of last week's high of 84.06 pence, with the single currency helped by a better-than-expected German ZEW survey of economic sentiment.

As well as issuing a warning on the UK, Moody's said it may cut the credit ratings of France and Austria and downgraded six other European nations. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Susan Fenton)