* Sterling rises versus euro after Greek bailout delay

* Euro/sterling eyes 2012 low of 82.22 pence

* Pound gains some support from declining QE expectations

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 16 Sterling gained against the euro on Thursday as the common currency was hit by concerns of delays to a second Greek bailout and the pound was supported by fresh questions over whether there would be further UK monetary stimulus.

Sterling also rose against the dollar, helped by a large buy order at the 1600 GMT Bank of England fix, when the bank sets a reference rate, traders said. It climbed above a near three-week low hit earlier in the week when ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized triple-A credit rating on negative watch.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent on the day at 82.84 pence. Traders reported support at this month's low of 82.64 and cited stop-losses below, with a break potentially exposing the year's low of 82.22 pence.

Sterling climbed 0.3 percent against the dollar to $1.5746. Bids were highlighted at $1.5660 and $1.5640.

"It's very difficult to change the correlation between sterling/dollar and euro/dollar at the moment. It's a euro problem, not a sterling one, so euro/sterling is likely to remain under pressure," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at CitiFX.

News that Greece and its international lenders have agreed on budget cuts worth 325 million euros helped improve fragile risk sentiment that took a knock after a decision on the Greek bailout was delayed.

A three-hour teleconference between euro zone finance ministers late on Wednesday failed to resolve all the issues surrounding a second aid package for Athens, putting off any decision on the matter until Feb. 20 at the earliest.

BOE BOOST

The pound garnered some support from the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report released the previous day when an upward revision to the BoE's two-year inflation forecast reduced expectations for more monetary stimulus.

However, BoE Governor Mervyn King said there were downside risks to a UK economic recovery given the tight fiscal conditions at home and weakness in Britain's major trading partners.

"The fact the UK seems to be stepping back from embarking on more QE means the pound has been really strong out of the majors today," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The BoE revised up their forecasts and seemed slightly less downbeat on the economy than before. And if they do go for more QE it may only be 25 billion pounds."

British consumer confidence rose in January to its highest level since August as people's view of the outlook six months ahead grew more upbeat, a survey by lender Nationwide showed.

The improvement in consumer morale supports the Bank of England's view that consumption will help underpin the economy later this year as a fall in inflation eases the squeeze on household budgets.

Still, the UK's high exposure and trade links to the euro zone were expected to limit sterling's gains and many analysts remain bearish about its prospects in the months ahead.

Sterling/dollar implied volatility, a measure of market expectations of future price swings, moved further away from multi-year lows. One-month vol traded around 8.25 percent versus 7.60 percent on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams)