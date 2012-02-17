* Pound rises as UK retail sales beat expectations

* Sterling vulnerable to Greek developments

* Resistance seen at its 200-day MA of $1.5917

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 17 Sterling rose to a one-week high against the dollar on Friday after an unexpected rise in January retail sales added to signs of an improving UK economy, wrongfooting investors who had geared up for a weak number.

Retail sales jumped 0.9 percent on the month, confounding economists' forecasts for a 0.4 percent decline. It was the latest data to fuel hopes the UK can avoid a recession, following a string of strong business surveys and some stabilisation in the labour market.

That dampened expectations of more monetary stimulus from the Bank of England and set sterling on the path for weekly gains. The pound rose to a session high of $1.5863 after the data, within sight of its February peak of $1.5929. It ended marginally higher on the day at $1.5810.

Many expect the rally to run out of steam ahead of strong resistance around $1.5917, the 200-day moving average which the pound has failed to break above since October. Traders cited decent offers around $1.5870 which would check gains while near- term support was at its 100-day moving average of $1.5685.

"While we do not expect the pace to be sustained, the UK retail sales data does add to the overall picture that shows the economy is improving and more QE from the BOE will not be required," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barcaps.

As quantitative easing involves the central bank flooding the market with pounds, it is usually negative for the currency.

Still, an improving economic outlook is likely to support the pound and help it retain gains against the euro, analysts said. The common currency has lost 0.3 percent against the pound so far this year and was last flat on the day at 83.16 pence .

Lauren Rosborough, currency analyst at Societe Generale, said the better than expected retail sales data does not suggest a spending binge is about to start, especially at a time when wages are declining. But the euro zone's debt problems mean that euro/sterling is likely to weaken.

"Any negative euro zone news widens the gap between the two countries," she said. "It's difficult to make a bullish case for euro/sterling. Target 82 pence with a view to breach 80 pence."

GREECE EYED

But ratings agency Moody's put the UK's prized triple-A credit rating on negative outlook on Tuesday, citing weaker UK growth prospects and risks from a possible shock from the euro area.

The euro was also broadly supported on Friday on cautious optimism that a long-awaited Greek bailout deal would be approved next week.

Greece now expects euro zone finance ministers to approve a deal on Monday that will pave the way to a debt swap with private bondholders, seen as crucial if the country is to avoid a disorderly default.

Sterling's moves have been dominated by developments in Greece recently, with the pound outperforming the euro but lagging the safe-haven dollar.

"Euro/sterling and euro/dollar are very highly correlated at the moment and of the sterling drivers, it is the most important. Today's moves are probably going to be quite quiet ahead of Monday," said Michael Sneyd, FX strategist at BNP Paribas.

(additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton, John Stonestreet)