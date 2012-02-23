(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Possibility of more QE keeps pound under pressure vs euro

* Strong upside momentum in EURGBP after break of 84 pence

* Strong German Ifo boosts riskier currencies vs dollar

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Feb 23 Sterling fell to a 10-week low against the euro on Thursday as a stronger-than-forecast German Ifo survey and unexpectedly dovish Bank of England minutes weighed on the UK currency.

The pound rose against the safe haven dollar, however, as perceived riskier currencies rallied broadly following the German business sentiment survey that raised expectations the euro zone's largest economy could avoid a recession.

The euro rose to 84.89 pence, its highest level since mid-December, before paring gains to last trade up 0.2 percent at 84.70 pence. The break through resistance at 84 pence on Wednesday was seen as a strong bullish signal and traders cited euro buying by an Asian sovereign.

The pound also fell to a 10-week low against a basket of currencies, with trade-weighted sterling hitting 80.3.

Sterling climbed 0.2 percent versus the dollar to last trade at $1.5700, pushing through resistance from its 100-day moving average around $1.5697.

"We have established a new range in euro/sterling, instead of trading between 82 and 84 pence, we'll see more trading between 84 and 86 pence," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"The minutes were much more dovish, it seems likely the BoE will do more QE now. The better German Ifo also adds up to a higher euro/sterling, I'm waiting for a firm break of 85 pence."

BoE minutes on Wednesday showed two policymakers voted to pump an extra 75 billion pounds into the economy instead of 50 billion, raising the possibility the bank may opt for another round of asset purchasing.

Traders said the market had been positioned for the risk of one or two policymakers voting for no quantitative easing at all after the BoE's latest inflation report predicted the economy would improve.

Quantitative easing is usually seen as negative for a currency because it involves the central bank printing pounds to stimulate economic growth, weighing on demand for sterling.

The pound showed little reaction to a better-than-expected UK industrial trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry that showed factory orders hitting a six-month high in February.

OIL PRICE IN FOCUS

Some analysts said sterling's fall against the euro had gone too far and recommended buying it back at these levels.

Citi strategists said their reading of the minutes was less dovish than the market's interpretation, and saw a risk of BoE policymakers concerned about inflation voting more hawkishly at future meetings.

"With the above in mind we think that the sell-off in sterling provides a buying opportunity especially against the euro. It seems that the spike higher in EURGBP of late has pushed the cross into overbought territory," they wrote in a CitiFX Wire note.

But with the price of crude oil in euros hitting a record high on rising Iran tensions, other strategists said the single currency may be strengthened if the European Central Bank is also forced to adjust its inflation expectations higher.

Higher inflation could limit the scope for monetary easing measures from the ECB while the BoE's asset purchasing programme would be more dependent on UK data, said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"Historically the ECB has been more sensitive to temporary inflation overshoots linked to energy prices, whereas the BoE has tended to look through higher prices in the near-term and is more focused on the potential implications for growth further down the line," he said, adding both sterling and the euro were likely to outperform the dollar. (Editing by Anna Willard)