* Sterling rises vs dollar on hopes of Greece debt swap deal

* Focus on BoE minutes later this month

* No statement likely, but more QE possible later in the year

* Pound falls to lowest in more than a week vs firmer euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 8 Sterling rose against the dollar on Wednesday, gaining in tandem with the euro and other riskier assets on optimism that Greece would clinch a private debt swap to avoid a chaotic default.

Anticipation of a solid U.S. jobs report for February, which will be released on Friday, also helped riskier assets.

The pound showed little reaction to the Bank of England's decision - as expected - to not change interest rates or its quantitative easing target.

Minutes of the meetings will be released on March 21, when markets will look for indications whether policymakers might opt for further asset purchases later this year.

The pound underperformed a firmer euro as the market focused on events in Greece and after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said there were signs of stability in the euro zone economy.

"Sterling's movements in the near term will be more the result of euro/dollar ... The euro has been rallying as there is a more optimistic feeling about Greece and Draghi was more neutral with no suggestion of an imminent rate cut," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

"The Bank of England was a non-event, but the minutes will be very interesting for clues on whether we should prepare for another round of QE or not."

Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.5806, pulling away from this week's low of $1.5698, its weakest since Feb. 23.

But gains were expected to be capped below the 200-day moving average, currently at $1.5883. The pound had chart support at the 100-day average at $1.5710 and the 55-day average at $1.5666.

Greece is hoping for a 90 percent take-up of its debt swap, but has said that, if it obtains approval from two-thirds of those who respond to the offer, it will trigger collective action clauses imposing the deal on other bondholders.

A Greek government official said take-up of the bond swap offer to private investors was going well.

FALLS VS EURO

Analysts said the euro may have scope for short-term gains on a positive outcome to the Greece deal. Traders cited demand for the single currency from a German name.

The euro was up 0.4 percent against the pound at 83.85 pence, having hit a peak of 83.99 pence, its strongest in more than a week, when it stopped shy of reported offers just above 84 pence.

Further gains would see it target its 100-day moving average around 84.42 pence and possibly the Feb. 24 high of 85.06 pence.

Recent UK data has pointed to signs the UK economy may be starting to recover, but investors remained wary that the Bank of England may opt for further monetary easing given UK growth is expected to be sluggish at best.

"We've seen a good couple of months in terms of data, but more is needed before sterling can really rally," said Richard Driver, analyst at Caxton FX.

The BoE's March announcement marks the third anniversary of the bank's decision at the height of the financial crisis in 2009 to cut interest rates to a record-low 0.5 percent and start buying financial market assets with newly created money.

Most economists believe QE has helped boost the economy, though there have been concerns it has hurt pensioners' retirement incomes. The National Association of Pension Funds said on Thursday the 125 billion pounds of QE since October may have cost them 90 billion pounds. (Editing by Catherine Evans)