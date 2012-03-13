* Sterling hits one-week high vs euro, gains vs dollar

* Helped by UK trade data, but gains seen limited

* Traders say investors buy pound after recent falls

* Less dovish Fed could push pound below $1.56

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, March 13 Sterling hit a one-week high against the euro and gained versus the dollar on Tuesday, helped by a narrower-than-forecast UK trade deficit while traders reported demand from long-term investors.

Investors bought the pound after it fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Monday and hit a two-week low versus the euro earlier on Tuesday, but analysts did not expect it to climb much further due to concerns the UK economy remains fragile.

The euro fell around 1 percent against the pound to 82.26 pence, pulling away from a high of 84.24 pence earlier in the session. It was last at 83.34 pence.

However, reported bids around 83.20-30 pence and chart support around 83.13 pence from a trendline drawn from the January lows could cap its falls and possibly prevent it from breaking below the early March low of 83.13 pence.

"There is demand around 83.30 pence and offers around 84.20. People are playing ranges and waiting for something to drive it," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds.

"The UK numbers have been encouraging and sentiment is clearly improving," he said. However, he said the UK economy could struggle in the second quarter, and would not be helped by an extra public holiday.

The UK is seen very vulnerable to any slowdown in activity in the euro zone, its main trading partner, due to the region's debt crisis.

Sterling's gains versus the dollar could also be capped if a recovering U.S. economy, as suggested by firmer retail sales data on Tuesday, keeps the Federal Reserve from hinting at fresh stimulus measures in a statement due after a policy meeting later on Tuesday.

Sterling was up 0.6 percent at $1.5727, breaking higher despite reported offers above $1.5700. It traded well above Monday's trough of $1.5603, its lowest since late January.

The dollar has rallied broadly against most currencies including sterling in recent sessions as traders expected improving U.S. economic data would reduce the chance of more monetary stimulus, which tends to weigh on a currency.

TRADE BALANCE SUPPORTS

The UK trade deficit for January widened from the previous month to 7.53 billion pounds, but undershot forecasts for a 7.88 billion pound deficit.

Analysts were encouraged as the data showed total goods exports to non-EU countries rose to a record high, although this was partially offset by a drop in exports to EU countries.

"We are not talking about huge optimism, but some encouragement. That's probably helping sterling at the margin today," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

Market players said euro zone concerns may mean the single currency continues to struggle.

Citi strategists said they took profit in a short euro/sterling trade after stops were triggered at 84.13 pence on Monday. In a note, the bank said it had been targeting a move to 82.50 pence, and still thought the euro would move moderately lower over the next three to six months. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)