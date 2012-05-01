* Sterling off multi-month highs after weak manufacturing PMI

* Export orders fall; firmer pound poses risk to exports

* But falls limited, pound still popular alternative to euro

* Trade thinned by May Day holiday

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, May 1 Sterling backed away from multi-month highs on Tuesday after a weaker-than-forecast manufacturing survey highlighted the fragility of the UK economy and the risk that a stronger currency may dent exports.

The pound's losses were limited, however, as the currency is still seen as a popular alternative to an ailing euro and some analysts' view that UK first-quarter gross domestic product data may be revised up after last week's unexpected contraction.

Trading volumes were depressed by market holidays in Europe.

An April purchasing managers' index on UK manufacturing dropped to 50.5 points, its lowest since December and well below forecasts, to show the sector barely grew last month.

UK new export orders posted their steepest fall since May 2009, suggesting recent gains in sterling - which hit a 32-month trade-weighted high on Monday - could be starting to hurt exports.

"We saw some spike in euro/sterling after the worse-than-expected PMI, but it is still above the magic 50 number and marks some kind of return to normality after a strong reading in March," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

The euro hit a high of 81.985 pence, its strongest in nearly a week and well clear of a 22-month low of 81.23 pence hit on Monday, though volumes were low with most European markets closed for the May Day holiday.

The common currency was last up 0.1 percent at 81.63 pence, with traders saying hefty offers above 82 pence capped its gains, keeping it below an April 25 peak of 82.22.

Sterling's trade-weighted index dropped to 83.2, off Monday's high of 83.6, its strongest since August 2009.

Danske's Hydeskov said the euro's rise was unlikely to last, given growing concerns about debt problems in Spain and political uncertainty in France ahead of presidential elections this weekend. Danske forecasts euro/sterling to fall to 81 in three months, with a risk of it testing 80 pence.

Sterling's next target against the euro is the June 2010 high of 80.67 pence. Beyond there would mark levels not seen since the aftermath of Lehman Brothers' collapse in autumn 2008.

"A series of lower highs in euro/sterling is a sign of a downtrend technically and it has been capped today around the 81.80-90 level," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"We expect a grind lower in euro/sterling because the risks for the euro zone are just too much and the safe-haven trade is pound positive. But it's quite stretched so it'll be more of a meander than a steep jerk lower."

Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.25 percent at $1.6188, well below Monday's eight-month peak of $1.6304.

FRAGILE ECONOMY

Sterling has performed well since April's Bank of England policy minutes dampened speculation of an increase in the bank's 325 billion pound asset purchase programme.

With its high levels of debt and strong trade links to a troubled euro zone, however, the UK economy remains shaky and more monetary easing remains a possibility.

Analysts, however, said a sister PMI survey on the more dominant services sector, due on Thursday, could have a bigger impact on sterling if it came in on the weak side. Wednesday's construction PMI will also be watched given that a slump in construction output was one reason behind the economy's contraction in the first quarter.

With the latest IMM positioning data showing speculators flipped to a small long position in sterling in the week to April 24, some analysts also saw a risk of a pullback if investors' optimism about sterling is knocked.

"Positioning data shows investors went long of sterling for the first time since August and there is scope for a bit of unwinding of those positions," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"North of $1.63 sterling looks toppish. While it is in a $1.50-$1.60 range it looks pretty fairly valued." (Editing by Susan Fenton)