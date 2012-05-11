* Sterling falls vs dollar as JPMorgan loss, Greece woes hit sentiment

* Euro hits 3-1/2 yr low vs pound

* PPI data suggests sticky UK inflation

By Philip Baillie and Neal Armstrong

LONDON, May 11 Sterling hit a three-week low against the dollar on Friday as risk aversion stemming from U.S. bank losses and political turmoil in Greece boosted the safe-haven U.S. currency.

The pound also eased off a 3-1/2 year high against the euro.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported a $2 billion trading loss and the subsequent rush for safety pushed the dollar index to a two-month high, knocking sterling down 0.5 percent to $1.6062.

It slipped below Wednesday's trough of $1.6067 but stalled ahead of support at $1.6059, the 50 percent retracement of its mid- to late April rally. Traders also reported bids in the $1.6050 region.

"The market has reacted negatively to the news JPMorgan has sustained these losses but the market will move on and start focusing on Greece where we are moving towards a second ballot," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

Greek political leaders' attempts to form a coalition government looked doubtful on Friday, although the euro edged higher after Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras said there were still hopes a second election could be avoided.

National Australia Bank's Friend said a downward revision of UK construction in the first quarter, showing it slid 4.8 percent, helped the euro reverse losses sustained during the Asian trading session against the pound.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at 80.40 pence, having fallen to a fresh 3-1/2 year low of 79.95 pence earlier in the session. Traders reported stop-loss euro sell orders lurking below 79.95.

Sterling was little moved by UK producer output price data, which showed factory gate inflation eased less than expected.

The Bank of England monetary policy committee opted on Thursday to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and its quantitative easing total unchanged at 325 billion pounds, suggesting policymakers were more concerned about the risk of inflation than a slowdown in growth.

"It's reasonable to presume the committee is either feeling more optimistic than most about the economic outlook or seriously concerned about inflationary pressures. It may even be a mix of both," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

The BoE's quarterly inflation report will be released on Wednesday, with the Bank's forecasts on growth and inflation likely to come under close scrutiny and the pound seen underpinned in advance of the report.

The UK currency has been supported recently by its own safe-haven status and that was likely to keep it buoyed against the euro in particular.

"We have been constructive on sterling versus the EUR for some time, not just because of the less dovish BoE but also because the accommodative policies of the Fed, SNB and the BoJ has had the effect of re-directing safe-haven flow," said Jane Foley, senior fx strategist at Rabobank.

"In addition to the less dovish stance of the BoE, the issues facing the euro zone suggest that further (euro) downside is likely ahead of the publication of the Inflation Report," she said. A clean break below the 80 pence level would probably pave the way for a move towards 79 pence, she said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)