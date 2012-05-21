* Sterling recovers as euro recovery short lived

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 21 Sterling pulled away from a two-week low against the euro on Monday as investors resumed buying the British pound given a gloomier outlook for the euro zone, although the risk of more easing by the Bank of England would check gains.

Earlier, the euro had gained across the board as speculators cut record bearish positions, driving the common currency to a two-week high against the pound of 80.89 pence.

But persistent worries that Greece may have to leave the currency bloc and about the health of the Spanish banking system undermined the euro, which was set to end lower against sterling.

The shared currency was last at 80.65 pence, down 0.2 percent on the day. Traders said there was strong resistance around 80.90 pence, the level hit on May 7 when the euro opened sharply lower after the Greek election weekend.

The Greek vote was inconclusive and raised the risk Athens may exit the euro and of contagion that could engulf bigger European economies.

"It was a relief rally for the euro after the relentless selling took it below 80 pence. But we expect it to drop towards those lows in the weeks ahead primarily because of the euro zone crisis," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank.

Sterling had rallied against the euro in recent weeks as investors concerned about political turmoil in Greece and fragility in the Spanish banking sector bought UK gilts, which are still considered a relative safe haven asset.

But a Bank of England inflation report last week, that warned of the risk to UK growth from the euro zone crisis and left the door open for another round of asset purchases, known as quantitative easing, has curbed some demand for the pound.

"If we get some form of contagion (in the euro zone) sterling will benefit from that relative to Europe, but the UK economy will also be affected. It's a bit of a double-edged sword," said Lauren Rosborough, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Sterling was down 0.15 percent against the dollar at $1.5795, pulling back from a session high of $1.5840. Just three weeks ago, the pound hit an eight-month peak of $1.6304.

DATA RISK AHEAD

Later in the week inflation and retail sales data, and minutes from the BoE's May policy meeting, will be watched for clues to whether policymakers opt for a further round of monetary stimulus to boost growth.

The case for further easing could be supported by both moderating inflation pressures in April and sluggishness in retail sales growth.

"Cable could ease towards $1.55 and even $1.53 primarily because of the dollar's strength and also because the BoE's stance has not really changed," said Saxo Bank's Hardy.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen said late last week that he may have been premature in dropping his call for additional stimulus last month, because the underlying economy may be weaker than he thought earlier this year.

Posen had recently dropped his call for asset buying, giving a huge boost to the British pound. QE is usually considered negative for the currency and details on how policymakers voted at the latest monetary policy committee meeting held earlier this month will be revealed on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams, editing by Nigel Stephenson)