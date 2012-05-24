(Corrects paragraph two to read -0.3 percent and -0.2 percent)

* Outlook for pound clouded by downward revision to Q1 GDP

* Sterling recovers from lows, but gains seen fleeting

* Euro zone turmoil likely to weigh on euro/sterling

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 24 Sterling edged up from a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday as some investors booked profits on bearish bets, although expectations of further monetary easing after the UK economy shrank more than first thought could keep a lid on gains.

The downward revision in gross domestic product to -0.3 percent from an initial estimate of -0.2 percent deepened concerns about the economy's vulnerability to the euro zone debt crisis. That added to bets the Bank of England may opt for more asset purchases to boost growth.

The pound dropped briefly against the dollar after the GDP release to around $1.5648, before paring losses to last trade up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5710.

Earlier in the session it hit a two-month low of $1.5639 as widespread concerns about a possible Greek exit from the euro led investors to safe-haven currencies like the dollar and away from perceived riskier currencies like the pound.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the pound at 80.09 pence, near a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence.

"Euro/sterling can head lower as the UK may be getting some safe haven flows but generally people were too early in embracing the idea that the Bank of England had moved to a more neutral bias on easing," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

"It's much more appropriate that they keep a dovish stance and that's not great for sterling." QE increases the supply of pounds and so potentially decreases their value.

After halting its 325 billion pounds quantitative easing programme last month, minutes from the May meeting showed the BoE was likely to pump more money into the fragile UK economy if the euro crisis damaged it further.

Bank of England policymaker David Miles said on Thursday that he believed that conducting quantitative easing via gilt purchases was still the best way for the central bank to stimulate the economy, rejecting calls to buy other assets.

MORE QE BETS

The downward revision in GDP followed data earlier in the week showing retail sales declined at their fastest pace in more than two years. UK inflation also slowed, adding to speculation of more QE later in the year.

Many market players said although muted investor appetite to take on risk meant sterling was likely to struggle against the dollar, it could test its recent high against the common currency ahead of Greek elections in June.

Dire German economic data suggesting the euro zone's largest economy was feeling the effects of the crisis added to the bearish outlook for the euro, while many euro zone nations have been told to prepare contingency plans for a possible Greek exit.

"The downward revision to UK first quarter GDP, yesterday's dire retail sales data, the downward trend in UK CPI inflation, worrying German survey data and strengthening headwinds from the euro zone all suggest the case for more QE from the BoE is mounting," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Sterling will remain well supported versus the euro for now given the even worse risks facing the euro, but downside potential in cable is opening up some more." (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)