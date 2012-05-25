* Pound nudges up vs euro on Spanish region worries

* Sterling hovers above 2-month lows versus dlr

* Morgan Stanley prefers selling pounds

LONDON, May 25 Sterling came within sight of a 3-1/2 year high against the euro at one stage on Friday as the common currency came under broad pressure after the President of Spain's wealthiest autonomous region Catalonia said it needed central government financing help.

The euro slipped to a session low of 79.80 pence against the pound, close to the trough of 79.50 hit earlier this month, its lowest level since November 2008.

It later pared losses to trade close to flat on the day at 79.93 pence, tracking a move higher in euro/dollar after an options barrier at $1.25 was knocked out, traders said.

Market players said concerns about Spain's finances and political uncertainty in Greece meant sterling was likely to gains further against the euro.

"Everything seems to point to a an ongoing bear trend in euro/sterling," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.

"We think it's going to 78 then 75 pence this year ... people remain very nervous and the euro remains under pressure."

Worries about Spain's regions, along with its banks, have propelled the euro zone's fourth-largest economy to the centre of the long-running debt crisis, with investors concerned about the potential strain on the sovereign's finances.

Catalonia, which represents one fifth of the Spanish economy, has more than 13 billion euros in debt to refinance this year, as well as its deficit.

The euro has fallen across the board in recent sessions as investors weary of the euro zone debt crisis bought dollars, with fears of Greece eventually leaving the currency bloc rising ahead of a second round of elections in June.

QE SPECULATION

The pound managed to hold above a two-month low against the dollar despite a more marked "risk-off" tone in financial markets later in the session.

But expectations the Bank of England may extend its bond-buying programme after the UK economy shrank more than first thought in the first quarter was likely to keep the pressure on sterling.

The pound, also called cable, rose 0.1 of a percent against the dollar to $1.5680, but remained close to a two-month trough of $1.5639 hit on Thursday and strategists said there was demand to sell into rallies.

"There are too many people wanting to sell into euro/dollar strength or cable strength because they think the euro is going to go lower, which it probably will do," said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at National Australia Bank.

Sterling tends to fall in line with the euro against the safe-haven dollar when investor appetite for perceived riskier currencies declines.

Morgan Stanley said the pound had joined the euro at the top of its "preferred currency selling list", citing the risks from weakening euro zone economies hitting the UK particularly hard given the magnitude of trading links.

Although the UK has benefited from safe-haven flows out of the euro as well - reflected also in gilt yields at record lows - a run of disappointing data this week and subdued medium-term inflation expectations has raised expectations the Bank of England will resume its quantitative easing (QE) programme.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Friday that the weak GDP data this week strengthened the case for more stimulus measures, although this had to be weighed against the current above-target inflation rate.