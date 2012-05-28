(updates prices, adds quote)

* Pound rises vs dollar, but lags euro

* Euro lifted by short covering, bids at 79.80 pence

* But euro gains seen temporary

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, May 28 Sterling rose against the dollar but fell against the euro on Monday as polls showing an increase in support for a pro-bailout party in Greece lifted riskier currencies and triggered a short-covering rally in the euro.

With speculators' short positions in the euro hitting record high levels, analysts said the common currency could see more gains in the short term, pulling it further away from a 3-1/2-year low against the pound.

However, most analysts expected it to resume its downward trend, with investors highly concerned about the euro zone's problems, and in particular Spain's increasingly fragile banking sector.

Sterling was expected to continue to benefit as investors sought safer alternatives to the euro, despite recent data showing Britain's own recession was slightly deeper than previously thought while retail sales tumbled in April.

"We have seen a record level of euro shorts so it's no surprise that the slightest ray of hope that Greece may not leave the euro leads to short-covering that helps the euro," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro.

"But more generally sterling continues to attract decent capital inflows from Europe and Asia ... the bigger picture is that euro/sterling will go lower." He said the euro could drop to 75 pence by the end of the year.

The euro was up 0.1 percent on the day at 79.95 pence, with traders citing bids at 79.80 and topside stops around 80.60 pence. Trading was thin due to a holiday in much of Europe, while U.S. markets were shut for Memorial Day.

The euro hit a low of 79.80 pence on Friday and a break below there could leave it on course to retest a trough of 79.50 hit earlier this month, its lowest level since November 2008.

Opinion polls showed Greece's conservatives have regained a lead before elections on June 17. That raises the odds of a government agreeing to harsh bailout terms that may enable it to remain in the euro zone.

More appetite to take on risk pushed sterling 0.2 percent higher against the safe-haven dollar to $1.5695. However, it remained not far from a two-month low of $1.5630.

Speculators have cut long positions in the British pound in the latest week to May 22 and the currency was vulnerable to more weakness, traders said.

The pound would come under pressure against the dollar if investors see mounting risk that the turmoil in the euro zone would weigh down on an already weak UK economy and prompt the Bank of England to extend its bond-buying programme. More QE is bearish for the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system and drives down short term rates.

BoE policymaker Spencer Dale was quoted in the Sunday Times saying uncertainty in the euro zone will continue for the next few years, acting as a drag on the UK economy.

JPMorgan revised its sterling forecasts lower against the dollar and expects it to weaken to $1.54 by mid-year. It expected sterling to gain against the euro, though.

"Against the dollar, sterling will struggle, not least as speculative positions are now so long and the BoE signalled in its Inflation Report that the bias to ease policy remains intact," it said in a report. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)