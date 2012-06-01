(updates after US jobs data)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, June 1 Sterling recovered from a 4-1/2 month low against the dollar on Friday, as investors cut bearish bets ahead of the long weekend, but the outlook remained grim after dismal UK manufacturing data increased the chances of more monetary easing.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.5395, having fallen to $1.5269, its weakest since mid-January, from around $1.5314 before the UK manufacturing PMI survey was released.

The euro was up 0.4 percent at 80.50 pence, having climbed to 80.79 pence - its highest level since May 22 - after the survey was released and well above a two-week low of 79.71 pence, struck on Wednesday.

"There is a short squeeze going on, post the U.S. jobs number and ahead of the long weekend here," said a London-based spot trader.

U.S. jobs data on Friday showed the economy added fewer employees in May than expected, raising the risk of more quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve. That led some investors to cut bullish dollar position, which are at their highest since at least mid-2008.

Financial markets in London will be shut on Monday and Tuesday.

Despite the rebound from lows, the British pound was on track for its worst weekly performance against the dollar since the last week of November. The currency's drop has accelerated this week as worries about Spain's finances drove investors towards safer currencies like the dollar and the yen.

Grim UK data has only added to the currency's slide.

The PMI survey showed British manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in three years in May as a broad-based global economic slowdown hit demand for British goods. .

"This is very deflationary, supports more quantitative easing and is sterling-negative," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com. "The pound seems to be following the euro. Back in 2010, while the euro fell to below $1.20, cable fell to below $1.45, so there could be more downside to come."

The dollar has gained broadly along with the Japanese yen this week as investors fled to safer assets. With Spanish borrowing costs approaching levels seen as unsustainable, investors fear Spain may need to seek external help to bail out its struggling banks.

Spanish banking sector problems come as fears are growing that Greece may make a chaotic exit from the euro zone, triggering contagion.

FURTHER EASING?

Worries about the euro zone are bad news for the UK which has strong trade and financial links with the region.

The latest data comes after figures last week showed the UK economy shrank more than estimated in the first quarter. The dismal data will fuel speculation the Bank of England will revive its asset buying, or quantitative easing (QE), programme.

This would put further pressure on the pound as QE is considered bearish for a currency, analysts said.

Pressure on sterling increased when the minutes to last month's BoE policy meeting showed policymakers saw a case for further QE. BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean on Thursday said policymakers had scope for more asset purchases, if the situation in Europe deteriorated.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meets next week, but is not expected to announce another round of QE.

"Overall, sterling seems to have lost its shine over the last couple of weeks," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital. "We've broken down through key trendline support in cable around $1.5445 and I think rallies back to there are a sell."

The pound's drop against the euro, though, is expected to be a short-term correction as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets. UK gilts along with their Swiss and Swedish counterparts have been rallying in the past few weeks, driving yields to record lows as investors spooked by the euro debt crisis sought safe-haven assets. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Andrew Roche and Susan Fenton)