* Sterling rises to one-week high vs dollar, gains vs euro

* BoE decision not to opt for more QE lifts pound

* Surprise China rate move also supports riskier assets

* Fed's Bernanke testimony awaited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, June 7 Sterling rose to a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England opted not to extend its asset purchasing programme and China unexpectedly cut interest rates, boosting riskier currencies.

The BoE move was widely expected though a growing minority of economists had tipped another bout of quantitative easing following a run of weak data, including figures showing the recession in the UK was deeper than earlier thought.

China's surprise move was announced at the same time as the BoE announced unchanged rates, as expected.

The pound was up 0.6 percent at $1.5575 having earlier hit $1.5601, its strongest since May 30.

Against the euro the pound also rose. The euro was down 0.2 percent 80.94 pence, having risen as high as 81.31 pence before the BoE decision. This had taken it close to a one-month peak hit earlier this week.

"The reaction lower in euro/sterling is understandable. There was no QE and there are not many people who are taking that option off the table given the weakness of the economy," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

"The risk-on sentiment after the China decision hit the dollar and in light of the BoE decision cable (sterling/dollar) has led the way."

A run of weak UK data, coupled with worries about the negative impact of a worsening euro zone debt crisis on the UK economy, has led to increasing speculation in the market that the BoE could opt for another bout of monetary easing.

But a survey on the services sector on Thursday came in above expectations, taking the edge off the QE speculation.

The purchasing managers' index on services was unchanged at 53.3 in May, above expectations for a drop to 52.5. The equivalent survey on manufacturing last week fell much more than forecast, hitting a three-year low.

Sterling's trade-weighted index rose to 82.9, having earlier hit a seven-week low of 82.4.

The pound could make further gains against the dollar later in the day if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hints at more U.S. monetary easing in testimony to Congress.

The prospect looked more likely after Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chair, on Wednesday laid out the case for more easing to bolster a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.

Many analysts also expect the pound to continue to gain against the euro in the medium term as investors seek alternatives to euro zone assets.

"A major driver of sterling gains in recent months has been a great deal of European and Asian investors wanting to buy sterling. And that driver is still around," said Michael Derks, currency strategist at FXPro. (Editing by John Stonestreet)