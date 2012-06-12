* Pound hits near 2-week high vs euro, trade-weighed basket

* Also rises vs dollar, but vulnerable to UK QE worries

* UK manufacturing output surprisingly weak in April

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, June 12 Sterling rose to its highest in nearly two weeks against the euro on Tuesday as investors sought alternatives to the common currency on concerns about Spain and worries ahead of this weekend's Greek elections.

Buoyed by its gains against the euro, the pound also rose against the dollar, recovering some of its recent falls, but analysts said it remained vulnerable due to the growing risk of the Bank of England opting for more monetary easing.

Data showed UK manufacturing output posted a surprise 0.7 percent fall during April, raising concerns the economy may have contracted again in the second quarter.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 80.295 pence , its weakest since June 1.

Traders reported selling by a UK clearer that helped push the euro below chart support at the 21-day moving average around 80.44 pence.

"UK's problems are plenty but they are easier to solve than others, especially the eurozone. In the very short term, I would expect euro/sterling to head towards 80 pence," said Morgan Mcdonnel, head of global FX at RBC Dexia.

Initial optimism after Spain agreed a bailout deal for its banks quickly switched to worries about its long-term access to markets, which weighed on the common currency.

Investors were also turning their attention to Greek elections, where a victory for far-left anti-bailout parties could push Greece towards a chaotic exit from the euro zone.

MORE QE?

Following a string of recent weak UK data, a growing number of analysts think the BoE could opt for another bout of asset purchases under its quantitative easing programme, possibly as early as next month.

"The UK is much closer to doing more QE than the Federal Reserve, which could trigger underperformance in cable (sterling/dollar)," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING, though he expected the pound to gain against the euro.

Sterling was up 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.5552, coming closer to a high of $1.5601 struck on Thursday and moving further away from the June 1 low of $1.5269.

The pound also rose to a near two-week high against a basket of currencies at 83.1, Bank of England data showed.

Morgan Stanley analysts advised selling into any rebounds in sterling against the dollar, saying they do not rule out further QE from the Bank of England, possibly next month.

"The UK remains highly levered to a rapidly slowing eurozone via both trade and banking links. Furthermore, lending rates and credit spreads within the UK are moving higher despite the low level of the base rate, essentially tightening monetary conditions in the UK," they said in a note to clients.

It remains uncertain whether or not the BoE will opt for further QE. Although the economy is weak, some policymakers have expressed concern that inflation remains too high.

But BoE policymaker Adam Posen struck a dovish tone on Monday, saying the central bank should buy assets other than government bonds in order to boost the UK's ailing economy.

Simon Smith, economist at FXPro, said sterling would be softer if the BoE opted for further asset purchases under QE. However, the impact may be limited.

"We might see more QE but the impact on currency markets is likely to be far more muted than early on in the crisis when it was seen as a one-way carry trade." (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)