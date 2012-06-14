* Euro rises vs sterling as bears unwind bets
* Cable rises, helped by Middle-east demand
* More euro zone turmoil could see BoE opt for more stimulus
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 14 Sterling eased against the euro
on Thursday as investors cut bearish bets against the common
currency and booked profits, but it advanced against the dollar
after weak U.S. data bolstered expectations of more stimulus by
the Federal Reserve.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent against the pound
to 81 pence. It recovered from a two-week low of 80.11 pence hit
on Tuesday when investors sought alternatives to the euro as the
risk of a euro zone contagion intensified.
The common currency has been stuck in a range roughly
between 81.50 pence and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since
the start of May. Analysts said it was likely to remain trapped
within a range before the Greek election at the weekend that
could determine if the debt-laden country stays in the euro
zone.
Sterling was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at
$1.5550, helped in part by robust demand for the pound from
corporates and Middle-East investors. Traders cited resistance
at $1.5601, the high struck on June 7.
The dollar came under broad pressure after U.S. consumer
prices fell in May by the most in more than three years as
households paid less for gasoline. Another report showed the
number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
last week rose for the fifth time in six weeks.
All of which will give the Fed more room to ease policy.
Despite the latest bounce against the dollar, investors are
wary of the pound on lingering concerns that the UK economy will
be hurt by the turmoil in the euro zone, the country's biggest
trading partner.
As such, sterling could be set for declines towards lows hit
earlier this month of $1.5269 against the dollar due to concerns
that the Bank of England will opt to ease policy to counter the
effects of the euro zone debt crisis.
"People are not as short of sterling as they are of euros
against other things and given the weakness of the economic data
and the likelihood of further policy easing from the Bank of
England, I think we've run into quicksand," said currency
strategist Kit Juckes at Societe Generale.
"(With) euro/sterling I'm itching to figure out what the
right level to sell it again is but I have a suspicion that it's
not yet, as opposed to not at any particular level," he said.
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said in a note it was
bearish on the pound against the dollar, given the UK's
significant trade and banking links into the eurozone.
"Moreover, rising lending rates despite low policy rates
suggest the Bank of England may need to do more to stimulate the
economy," their currency strategists said in a note.
Following a string of recent weak UK data, a growing number
of analysts think the BoE could opt for another bout of asset
purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme, possibly
as early as next month.
More QE is usually considered bearish for the currency as it
increases the supply of pounds in the system.
Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will deliver a speech
later in the day. Speculation has been rising King will announce
measures to increase liquidity to the banking system after BoE
Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said earlier this week the central
bank should consider steps to alleviate tight credit conditions.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)