* Euro rises vs sterling as bears unwind bets

* Cable rises, helped by Middle-east demand

* More euro zone turmoil could see BoE opt for more stimulus

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 14 Sterling eased against the euro on Thursday as investors cut bearish bets against the common currency and booked profits, but it advanced against the dollar after weak U.S. data bolstered expectations of more stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The euro edged up 0.1 percent against the pound to 81 pence. It recovered from a two-week low of 80.11 pence hit on Tuesday when investors sought alternatives to the euro as the risk of a euro zone contagion intensified.

The common currency has been stuck in a range roughly between 81.50 pence and a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence since the start of May. Analysts said it was likely to remain trapped within a range before the Greek election at the weekend that could determine if the debt-laden country stays in the euro zone.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5550, helped in part by robust demand for the pound from corporates and Middle-East investors. Traders cited resistance at $1.5601, the high struck on June 7.

The dollar came under broad pressure after U.S. consumer prices fell in May by the most in more than three years as households paid less for gasoline. Another report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week rose for the fifth time in six weeks.

All of which will give the Fed more room to ease policy.

Despite the latest bounce against the dollar, investors are wary of the pound on lingering concerns that the UK economy will be hurt by the turmoil in the euro zone, the country's biggest trading partner.

As such, sterling could be set for declines towards lows hit earlier this month of $1.5269 against the dollar due to concerns that the Bank of England will opt to ease policy to counter the effects of the euro zone debt crisis.

"People are not as short of sterling as they are of euros against other things and given the weakness of the economic data and the likelihood of further policy easing from the Bank of England, I think we've run into quicksand," said currency strategist Kit Juckes at Societe Generale.

"(With) euro/sterling I'm itching to figure out what the right level to sell it again is but I have a suspicion that it's not yet, as opposed to not at any particular level," he said.

U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley said in a note it was bearish on the pound against the dollar, given the UK's significant trade and banking links into the eurozone.

"Moreover, rising lending rates despite low policy rates suggest the Bank of England may need to do more to stimulate the economy," their currency strategists said in a note.

Following a string of recent weak UK data, a growing number of analysts think the BoE could opt for another bout of asset purchases under its quantitative easing (QE) programme, possibly as early as next month.

More QE is usually considered bearish for the currency as it increases the supply of pounds in the system.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King will deliver a speech later in the day. Speculation has been rising King will announce measures to increase liquidity to the banking system after BoE Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said earlier this week the central bank should consider steps to alleviate tight credit conditions.