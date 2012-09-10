* Pound holds above $1.60 on Fed easing expectations

* Disappointing U.S. payrolls number undermines dollar

* Euro off two-month high versus sterling

LONDON, Sept 10 Sterling slipped from a four-month high against the dollar on Monday, taking a breather from a recent rally, although expectations of more monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and steady policy in the UK offered solid support.

It also rose against the euro, with the common currency under some pressure as speculators booked profits on its recent move higher to levels not seen since early July. The euro was down 0.2 percent at 79.90 pence, off its high of 80.08 pence struck on Friday.

Investors were also waiting to see whether Germany's constitutional court backs the euro zone's permanent bailout fund in a ruling due on Wednesday.

Traders said in the absence of market-moving UK data on Monday, sterling was likely to take direction from the euro.

Last week, the pound posted its best performance against the dollar since late June as confidence in the single currency revived after the European Central Bank unveiled a bold plan to lower borrowing costs of peripheral euro zone countries.

The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling, especially against the dollar.

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.6010, just below its four-month high of $1.6035 struck on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs reading.

"The pair is now finding support around $1.60," James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari, said.

"If this holds as a support level, this would suggest a move much higher in the coming weeks, potentially targeting this year's highs around 1.63. However, this is likely to be determined by the Fed's actions on Thursday."

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, U.S. government data showed on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent in July but this was largely due to Americans giving up the search for work.

The Fed meets this week and the disappointing data has supported expectations it could ease policy further to support recovery in the world's largest economy.

Sterling was also helped by comments from a BoE policymaker who said the central bank must guard against fuelling inflation in a stalled economy when judging the need for more stimulus.

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said on Saturday that pumping more money into the faltering economy may not be the appropriate remedy if the weakness was caused by a hit to its capacity to grow.

Many expect the BoE to stand pat on monetary policy until towards the end of the year. Recent UK data, which has been better than expected, has also lessened the need for more easing.

Last week, data showed industrial sector output in the UK rebounded strongly in July. Earlier, services and manufacturing sector PMI surveys showed activity in the UK was not as gloomy as many had forecast and the economy might emerge from a recession in the coming quarters.

By contrast, the euro zone economy is still struggling and the ECB could well lower interest rates in coming months to bolster the flagging economy. That is likely to see the euro struggle to hold gains above 80 pence, some traders said.