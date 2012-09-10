* Pound holds around $1.60 on Fed easing expectations

* Disappointing U.S. payrolls number undermines dollar

* Euro dips from two-month high versus sterling

LONDON, Sept 10 Sterling slipped from a four-month high against the dollar on Monday, taking a breather from a recent rally, although expectations of more monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve and steady policy in the UK offered solid support.

Last week, the pound posted its best performance against the dollar since late June as confidence in the single currency revived after the European Central Bank unveiled a bold plan to lower borrowing costs of peripheral euro zone countries.

The euro zone is the UK's biggest trading partner and any easing of the debt crisis is seen as positive for sterling, especially against the dollar.

Renewed confidence that the ECB plan will help stem the debt crisis helped the euro trade near a two-month high versus sterling. Investors are now waiting to see whether Germany's constitutional court backs the euro zone's permanent bailout fund in a ruling due on Wednesday.

"Sterling is a little bit on the back foot, reflecting the fact it had been behaving a bit like a safe haven. Now that risk appetite has come back sterling has reacted by being out of favour against the euro," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But the dollar is also on the back foot because of anticipation of QE3. UK fundamentals are not the driving force in the market right now."

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against the pound to 79.94 pence, off a two-month high of 80.11 pence.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5992, retreating from a four-month high $1.6035 struck on Friday after a weak U.S. jobs reading.

James Hughes, chief market analyst at Alpari, said $1.60 was a key level for sterling.

"If this holds as a support level, this would suggest a move much higher in the coming weeks, potentially targeting this year's highs around $1.63. However, this is likely to be determined by the Fed's actions on Thursday."

FED MEETING AHEAD

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, U.S. government data showed on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent in July but this was largely due to Americans giving up the search for work.

The Fed meets this week and the disappointing data has supported expectations it could ease policy further to support recovery in the world's largest economy.

Sterling was also helped by comments from a BoE policymaker who said the central bank must guard against fuelling inflation in a stalled economy when judging the need for more stimulus.

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said on Saturday that pumping more money into the UK economy may not be the appropriate remedy if the weakness was caused by a hit to its capacity to grow.

Many expect the BoE to stand pat on monetary policy until towards the end of the year. Recent UK data, which has been better than expected, has also lessened the need for easing.

Last week, data showed industrial sector output in the UK rebounded strongly in July. Earlier, services and manufacturing sector PMI surveys showed activity in the UK was not as gloomy as many had forecast and the economy might emerge from a recession in the coming quarters.

By contrast, the euro zone economy is still struggling and the ECB could well lower interest rates in coming months to bolster the flagging economy. That is likely to see the euro struggle to hold gains above 80 pence, some traders said.