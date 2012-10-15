* BoE QE risk, UK economy worries cause pound to dip

* UK data this week may increase chances of QE in Nov

* Traders also cautious before next week's Q3 GDP data

* Morgan Stanley recommend buying euro/sterling, target 83

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 15 Sterling dipped on Monday, hovering close to a one-month low against the dollar, seen vulnerable due to worries about a weak UK economy and the possibility of more monetary easing from the Bank of England.

The pound was down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.6049 , staying not far above last week's one-month low of $1.5975 and well below the late September peak of $1.6310.

Traders were wary that data later in the week - including inflation, jobs and retail sales figures, as well as BoE minutes - may add to the risk of the central bank opting for more asset-buying quantitative easing next month.

QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

Weak data would also dash hopes that third quarter gross domestic product figures next week will reveal that the economy has begun a decent recovery after three consecutive quarters of contractions.

"Third quarter GDP has got to come kicking and screaming back into positive territory," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

"If that doesn't happen I don't see why people would want to buy sterling as it reminds the market the UK is in a bad position at the moment and it can't disassociate itself from what's going on in the euro zone."

Meanwhile, uncertainty over when Spain may ask for a bailout, a prerequisite for the European Central Bank to start buying its bonds, also weighed on the euro, which hampered the pound and other perceived riskier currencies against the dollar.

"In the near term, there is downward potential for both sterling and the euro at the European summit at the end of the week," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

A breakthrough on Spain looked unlikely at a summit of European leaders this week, with euro zone officials telling Reuters that an aid request from Spain may come in November.

The pound held steady against the euro, which traded at 80.58 pence.

The euro continued to hold well above chart support at Thursday's low of 80.23 pence and the 21-day moving average at 80.22 pence.

However, traders said any gains were likely to be capped due to reported offers above 81 pence, which the euro was likely to struggle to break above chart resistance at 81.14 pence, the mid-September high and the 200-day moving average.

But analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended buying the euro against the pound at 80.50 pence, with a target of 83.00 and a stop at 79.80 pence.

They cited expectations the BoE will undertake more monetary easing next month and the prospect of progress on a euro zone banking union and a Greek bailout at this week's summit lifting the single currency.

"The UK's fiscal situation is also coming under increasing scrutiny and, as it does, we expect some of the ratings-haven flows into sterling to slow, or even reverse," it said in a note to clients.

A poll conducted by Reuters showed a majority of economists believe the BoE will increase its QE programme by another 50 billion pounds in November.