* Euro outperforms sterling on optimism about Greek deal
* Weak UK economy keeps QE bets alive, caps pound's rise
* Sterling vulnerable to weak UK data
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling hit a one-month low
against the euro on Thursday on optimism that the euro zone will
reach a deal to help debt-laden Greece, while concern about the
UK economy checked its gains versus the dollar.
The euro hit a peak of 80.86 pence, its highest
since Oct. 25. It was last up 0.4 percent on the day at 80.72
pence. Technical support came in at 80.37 pence, the 55-day
moving average.
Expectations that a euro zone agreement to release funds to
Greece would be finalised soon provided a broad lift to the
single currency, which also climbed against the dollar and yen.
"I think the euro/sterling going up reflects a better
performance from the euro as people are increasingly more
confident that a deal gets done around Greece," said Paul
Robson, senior FX strategist at RBS.
The euro was supported by comments from European Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn that Greece had
taken all necessary steps to secure its next tranche of aid and
euro zone finance ministers should be able to sign off
definitively on a deal next Monday.
Euro zone data released earlier in the session also showed
manufacturing activity contracted less than expected, giving the
shared currency another support.
Although the manufacturing data soothed some concerns about
a deep contraction in the euro zone, the region is already in
recession and tough reforms are expected to dent growth.
That will hurt economic prospects in the UK as the currency
bloc is the country's biggest trading partner.
UK GROWTH SEEN SHAKY
Recent UK data has suggested the economy may struggle to
sustain growth in the current quarter, keeping alive chances of
further easing by the Bank of England and limiting demand for
the pound.
The CBI monthly industrial trends survey on Thursday showed
British factory orders were lower than expected this month, with
business confidence in the UK undermined by uncertainty in the
United States and Europe.
Comments from BoE policymaker Martin Weale that there was a
significant risk of contraction in the UK in the fourth quarter
also weighed on sterling.
Sterling pared gains to fall to $1.5931, down 0.1
percent on the day, from a two-week high of $1.5978 hit earlier
in the session.
With no UK data scheduled for Friday strategists were
already looking ahead to the second reading of UK third quarter
GDP data, due on Tuesday. Any downward revision to the initial
estimate of 1 percent growth could undermine the pound.
"A big downward revision could see a big sell-off in
sterling. Sentiment towards the UK is pretty shaky and it would
not take much to make it take a downturn," said Christian
Lawrence, currency strategist at Rabobank.