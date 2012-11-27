* Pound helped by firmer data, Carney appointment

* UK Q3 GDP figures confirm 1 pct growth

* Pound recovers from 1-month low versus euro

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Nov 27 Sterling hit a three-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by confirmation of upbeat GDP data for the third quarter that provided relief to some investors who had braced for a softer reading.

But most market players were cautious about adding significant long positions in the pound, given recent economic data has been sluggish and has kept alive chances of more easing by the Bank of England in early 2013.

BoE Governor Mervyn King told lawmakers that the chances of a rapid recovery in 2013 and 2014 were not very great and added quantitative easing was not leading to an expansion in demand and inflation.

GDP data confirmed that the UK economy grew 1 percent in the third quarter, helped by the Olympic Games and confounded mild expectations of a downward revision, which could have hurt the pound.

"Sterling is up as traders breathe a collective sigh of relief, but the bullishness is unlikely to last until the new year," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

The pound hit a peak of $1.6056, its highest since Nov. 2, before paring gains and was last trading virtually flat on the day at $1.6029.

Sterling also recovered against the euro, having dropped to a one-month low earlier in the Asian session after euro zone officials agreed a deal on a new debt target for Greece.

The euro was trading at 80.65 pence, down 0.3 percent on the day, and off the session high of 81.145 pence.

CARNEY EFFECT

The pound rose broadly after the UK government surprised markets on Monday by appointing Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney as a successor to Mervyn King from the middle of 2013.

The highly respected Canadian central banker is seen as potentially more hawkish than his predecessor and less likely to ease policy.

Strategists, however, were quick to point out that conditions in the two economies are very different and would require different policies. While Canada escaped the global financial crisis almost unscathed, the UK has been grappling with a sharp downturn in economic activity and a huge pile of public debt.

"There's been a resoundingly positive response from foreign investors and traders alike and that has been helpful to sterling," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FxPro.

"But it's a difficult assignment for him. The economy is just going sideways."

Analysts said the pound could get a lift if Carney questions the efficacy of the quantitative easing policy that the BoE has employed. QE is usually seen as a drag on the currency as it increases the supply.

Against the Canadian dollar, the pound was at C$1.5926 , off a two-week high of C$1.5952 hit on Monday after the BoE announcement of Carney's appointment.

King said on Tuesday that the UK still needs rebalancing in the financial sector, adding it would be unreasonable to expect anything other than a slow and protracted recovery.