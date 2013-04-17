* Sterling down 0.9 percent versus dollar after data

* UK earnings growth slows, unemployment rate rises

* BoE votes 6-3 in favour of keeping QE on hold

* ECB Weidmann's comments see euro cut gains

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 17 Sterling fell against the dollar on Wednesday, hurt by data showing weak wage growth and a rise in unemployment, which added to concerns about Britain's fragile economic outlook.

Bank of England minutes released at the same time showed policymakers voted 6-3 in favour of keeping asset purchases on hold at 375 billion pounds in April, as expected.

Investors, though, were more focused on signs of weakness in the labour market.

Economists say it remains a close call whether first-quarter growth data due next week will show the British economy sliding back into recession, and the uncertainty has weighed on demand for the pound.

Sterling fell 0.9 percent versus the dollar to $1.5219, pulling further away from last week's two-month high of $1.5412, with Middle East investors cited as sellers.

"It's the earnings data that has done the damage. Combined with CPI data yesterday it shows the brutal squeeze on real incomes is ongoing," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

British pay excluding bonuses posted the smallest increase on record in February, failing to keep pace with annual consumer price inflation of 2.8 percent.

Analysts said signs that the labour market was slowing were likely to increase the chance of more quantitative easing (QE) by the Bank of England (BoE) in coming months.

"Any sign of deterioration in the labour market could hit the pound hard as it has been the bright spot in an otherwise gloomy landscape," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"If the labour market cracks then more QE is virtually guaranteed down the line, potentially when new BoE governor Mark Carney takes over this summer," she added.

Sterling had also fallen to a one-month low of 86.37 pence against the euro after the unemployment and wage data. It then recovered to trade at 85.67 pence, flat on the day, on media reports that quoted Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as saying that the European Central Bank may adjust interest rates if new information warrants a cut.

Chances that the ECB may ease policy before the Bank of England pumps in more cash could see the pound outperform the euro in the coming days, traders said.

Investors will next focus on UK retail sales data on Thursday to help gauge domestic demand in an economy teetering on the brink of its third recession in less than five years.

A Reuters poll forecast that next week's GDP data will show the economy narrowly skirted recession but growth is likely to be tepid.

BoE MINUTES

The BoE remained split on whether to restart its asset purchase programme to boost Britain's economy with many analysts of the view that asset purchases would now be on hold until Carney takes over.

Monetary easing involves pumping cash into the economy through bond-buying and tends to weigh on a currency by increasing its supply.

Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays, said the fact that policymakers seemed less concerned about the sterling exchange rate in this month's meeting had also spurred some selling.

"They had a slightly more concerned tone about the weakness of the exchange rate in the March minutes that has disappeared in April. That's modestly bearish for sterling," said Subbarao.