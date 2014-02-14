* Sterling targets late 2009 highs vs dollar

* Speculators add to bets on expectations of robust growth

* Euro/sterling dips towards recent one-year lows

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 14 Sterling rose to its highest in over five years against a basket of currencies on Friday as investors added to long bets on expectations the Bank of England could be the first major central bank to hike interest rates.

Its gains came amid sterling's sharp rise against the weaker dollar. The gap in yield between the two-year British government bond and U.S. Treasuries widened, giving sterling a boost against the dollar for a fourth straight day.

The pound has jumped almost 2 percent against the dollar since the start of the week, putting it on track for its best weekly performance since June.

Sterling was also helped by talk of merger and acquisition inflows, with some investors positioning for Vodafone UK shareholders to get their payout after the company sold out of Verizon's U.S. wireless business.

Sterling rose to $1.6744, advancing past reported option barriers at $1.6700 to hit its highest level since early May 2011. Speculators are targeting $1.6747, the late April 2011 peak, with a move above that set to take the pound to its highest since late 2009.

The euro shed 0.4 percent to trade at 81.80 pence , not far from a recent one-year low of 81.68 pence struck in late January. It gains saw the BoE's trade-weighted index rise to 86.4, its highest since late 2008, according to Reuters data.

"A combination of not-so-great U.S. data and an upbeat economic outlook is driving sterling higher against the dollar," said Sasha Nugent, currency strategist at Caxton FX.

"The markets are not taking the BoE's latest forward guidance too seriously since they know if the economy keeps growing like it is doing now, the BoE will have to raise rates."

The dollar has struggled in the past week, hurt by weak U.S. jobs data and a dovish outlook from new Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. Softer-than-expected retail sales and industrial data for January also boded ill for first quarter growth.

In contrast, in its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, the BoE raised its forecast for UK growth this year to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent. It said market pricing calling for the first tightening of policy in five years in the second quarter of next year was consistent with keeping inflation on target.

The central bank said it would look at a range of measures of slackness in the labour market before tightening policy, rather than use the jobless rate as single indicator as it had in its initial forward guidance in August. The 7 percent unemployment threshold it set then has almost been reached, years before the BoE had expected.

The tweak to guidance should mean the Bank will keep borrowing costs low for longer, but some investors have chosen to ignore it and moved to price in a BoE rate hike much earlier than the second quarter of next year.

Sterling overnight interbank money market rates are pricing in a slim chance of a hike in interest rates in a year's time, compared with 15 months' time before the inflation report.

If the BoE lifts rates next year, it is likely to be the first major central bank to do so. Both the Fed and the Bank of Japan are still buying bonds, injecting liquidity and keeping rates near zero.

"Our more bullish pound view of $1.6840 and 0.76 pence for euro/sterling by end-2014 is based on rate increases beginning in first-quarter 2015," said Derek Halpenny, head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"We maintain that view but accept there are likely to be occasions when markets may speculate on the potential for the BoE to move on the first occasion in Q4 this year."

Gilts largely tracked movements in Bunds and Treasuries. British government bonds were little changed on the day, with the 10-year gilt yielding 2.795 percent, up 0.3 basis points on the day.