LONDON Aug 26 Sterling failed to recover ground
against the dollar on Tuesday after hitting a five-month low the
previous day as traders bet the United States was getting closer
to interest rate hikes while Britain might be moving further
away.
The pound hit $1.6501 -- its lowest since March -- on Monday
after Scotland's pro-independence leader Alex Salmond won a
final TV debate before a Sept. 18 referendum that could see the
UK lose a region representing some 10 percent of its economy.
Opinion polls still suggest Scots will reject independence.
The British currency was flat against the dollar on Tuesday
at $1.6582 -- more than 6 cents lower than in mid-July,
when investors were pricing in the chance of an interest rate
rise by the Bank of England before the end of the year.
Sterling has suffered since then as investors have unwound
those expectations, with the currency falling for seven straight
weeks against the dollar, its worst run in six years.
Despite minutes last week from the BoE's latest policy
committee meeting showing two of the nine members voting for an
immediate rate hike, falling wages and inflation, as well as
dovish signals from the central bank, have led many to push back
rate rise expectations well into 2015.
"There's a possibility that the first rate hike might ...
not come until the second half of next year," said Simon
Derrick, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"I still think there are an enormous amount of headwinds out
there (in the UK economy)."
Data published on Tuesday showed net mortgage lending in
July was the lowest since January. Tighter rules on mortgage
lending introduced late in April have taken some heat out of the
housing market, lessening the impetus for the BoE to introduce
new policy measures to cool it down.
EURO GLOOM
The pound has in general fared better against a struggling
euro, which has been hit by a run of dismal economic numbers for
the common currency zone. However, the euro managed to inch up
0.1 percent on Tuesday to 79.65 pence per euro.
Euro zone inflation data is due on Friday. Analysts polled
by Reuters expect annual inflation to have slowed to 0.3 percent
in August from 0.4 percent in July, falling even further below
the European Central Bank's target of close-to-but-below 2
percent.
Late on Friday, in stronger language than he has used in the
past, ECB President Mario Draghi said the central bank was
prepared to respond with "all the available instruments" should
inflation drop further.
"Given that expectations are growing for QE (quantitative
easing) in the euro zone ... I think there's a good chance we'll
see the continuation of a downward trend for euro/sterling,"
said Derrick.
"I don't think those expectations are going to be easily
shaken, given how bad it is in the euro zone."
