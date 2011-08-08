* Euro falls broadly as impact of ECB bond buying wanes

* Technical traders look for EUR/GBP to close below 200-day m.a.

* Sterling lags firmer dollar as risk aversion escalates

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 8 Sterling traded close to two-month highs against a broadly weaker euro on Monday as investors worried European Central Bank buying of Spanish and Italian bonds would have only a limited positive impact on the euro zone's debt crisis.

A lack of UK data or newsflow meant the pound's direction was mainly driven by risk sentiment, further dented when Standard and Poor's cut its U.S. sovereign rating to AA-plus from AAA late on Friday, hitting stockmarkets and riskier assets.

The euro fell around 0.6 percent to 86.62 pence, bringing it close to a two-month low of 86.55 hit last week.

Traders cited decent support at around its 200-day moving average at 86.65. Technical analysts said a daily close below the 200-day for the first time since February would be a key negative signal for the euro.

"We expect the euro to fall to 85.90 pence because we are not sure how long the ECB will support it by buying Spanish and Italian bonds," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Traders said support from ECB bond buying was being overshadowed by worries over France's sovereign rating as the cost of insuring its debt against default rose sharply in the wake of the U.S. sovereign downgrade, with a further sell-off in the single currency looking likely.

"We are looking to reinstate a short position for a move back to 86.10. The lack of bullish divergence suggests that the downtrend of the past month is not complete yet," said Phil Roberts, technical analyst at Barclays Capital.

Sterling pulled back from an early high of $1.6478 against the dollar in thin trade to sit with losses of around 0.5 percent on the day at $1.6308.

Traders said decent offers in the $1.6480-1.6500 region had helped to cap its rally.

Resistance also resides at $1.6519 - the 76.4 percent retracement of sterling's fall from a high of $1.6747 on April 28 to a low of $1.5781 on July 12.

Stop-loss orders were said to have been targeted at $1.6310 in late trade, while analysts said the impact of the U.S. ratings downgrade was lending broad support to the dollar.

"So far the dollar has held in relatively well, strengthening against higher risk currencies as dollar-funded risk asset positions are liquidated," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mistubishi UFJ.

BOE QUARTERLY REPORT AWAITED

Sterling could be at risk if the Bank of England cuts its growth forecast in its quarterly inflation report due on Wednesday.

UK economic data has consistently surprised on signal that it will not raise interest rates within the next yearthe downside and although inflation has been stubbornly above the BOE's target range, the central bank is likely to .

In fact, some in the market are speculating that the BOE may have to resort to more quantitative easing if growth remains sluggish domestically and external risk factors like a stuttering global recovery intensify.

Financial markets, having factored in at least three quarter percentage point Bank of England rate increases in 2011 at the start of the year, have now priced out chances of a rate hike all the way through 2012. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)