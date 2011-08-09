* Sterling hits near 3-wk low vs dlr, down 1 pct vs euro

* BoE inflation report due on Weds, may be dovish

* Data showed unexpected fall in manufacturing output

* Riots in London hurt sterling's appeal

LONDON, Aug 9 Sterling fell to its lowest in nearly three weeks against the dollar and fell one percent against the euro on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns the Bank of England may issue a dovish assessment of the economy in its quarterly inflation report.

Data earlier showed an unexpected fall in UK manufacturing output, reminding investors of the fragility of the economy as it faces new challenges from global financial turmoil and widespread riots in London and other cities.

The BoE releases its latest growth and inflation forecasts on Wednesday and investors will be looking for clues on whether policymakers are edging closer to implementing further monetary easing to support the economic recovery.

"There is a risk that the inflation report will be dovish and rekindle talk of more quantitative easing in the UK, which would be a short-term negative for sterling," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, currency strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank.

However, in the coming weeks sterling could be "well-placed" for more gains given the concerns about debt problems in the United States and its credit ratings downgrade, as well as the debt crisis in the euro zone.

This could help it to rise towards 86.00 pence against the euro, though it has less scope for gains against the dollar, which could benefit from any rise in risk aversion, she said.

Sterling fell around 0.8 percent against the dollar to hit $1.6176 , its weakest since July 21, taking it below its 55-day moving average at $1.6225.

Traders said fix-related demand to sell sterling against the dollar late in the session drove the pound broadly lower, pushing the euro up more than 1 percent on the day to 87.85 pence, its strongest in more than a week.

The pound also tumbled to a record low against the safe-haven Swiss franc of around 1.1772 francs.

WEAK DATA

Data showed UK manufacturing output fell by 0.4 percent, wrongfooting forecasts of a 0.2 percent rise, while the UK trade deficit widened to 8.873 billion pounds from 8.1 billion pounds.

"In isolation this data is definitely sterling-negative. In ordinary conditions it feeds the idea the Bank of England will not be hiking interest rates any time soon," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But at least the UK government is implementing fiscal consolidation. From an international investors' point of view it is something coherent rather than the fiscal mess in the euro zone and political bickering in the United States."

The widening trade deficit is likely to disappoint the government and Bank of England, which have been relying on strong export-driven growth in manufacturing in 2011 to fill the gap created by cuts in government spending and belt-tightening by consumers.

Meanwhile, a third night of rioting and looting across London and in other cities on Tuesday also darkened the outlook for sterling as it pointed towards spreading social unrest.

"Just a few days ago we were talking about sterling as a new safe-haven but these riots taking place are another blemish that must have soured anyone's taste for the currency," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)