By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 4 Sterling dipped on Friday, paring some of the previous day's gains against the euro after a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, while traders cited corporate interest to sell the UK currency.

Analysts said the pound was likely to be driven by movements elsewhere, with many market players reluctant to take big positions ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the session, although worries about the fragility of the UK economy would continue to weigh on the currency.

Against the dollar the pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.6012, with traders saying it was pulled back by corporate interest to sell the UK currency above $1.60. This helped keep it below its 100-day moving average at $1.6023.

Traders said there was strong demand from corporates to secure hedging on a 12-month basis at the $1.60 level. They also cited stop-loss orders at $1.6065 and $1.6080.

"Around the $1.60 level sterling is more likely to head lower. It is difficult to envisage it breaking higher when the UK looks like it may be on the verge of recession," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

A weak U.S. jobs number at 1230 GMT could put sterling under pressure if concerns about a global growth slowdown prompt investors to sell perceived riskier currencies in favour of the highly liquid U.S. dollar.

However, Hardman said he expected sterling to push higher against the euro due to concerns about euro zone debt.

The euro was up 0.3 percent at 86.42 pence , off a low of 85.64 pence hit on Thursday and helped by relief after Greece looked to have abandoned a plan for a referendum on a new bailout package which spooked markets earlier this week.

Further gains could see the euro target its 100-week moving average at 86.57 pence.

RATE DIFFERENTIALS

Concerns remained, however, about the euro zone debt situation, leaving the euro vulnerable to further falls, while many analysts expected sterling could push higher on expectations for a dwindling differential between euro zone and UK rates.

The European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.25 percent on Thursday, and analysts see an even chance of another cut in December, according to a Reuters poll.

The euro zone's rate advantage has been a major factor supporting the euro against sterling in recent months, with UK rates at 0.5 percent and the Bank of England embarking on quantitative easing.

"Growing bets on more monetary accommodation by the ECB in the near term should contrast with a fairly stable monetary policy outlook for the BoE ... This could help euro/sterling stabilize at levels closer to the 85.00 pence mark in coming months," Citi analysts said in a note.

At the same time, however, concerns about the UK economy were expected to weigh on sterling against the dollar following weak surveys on UK manufacturing and services sector activity this week.

RBS said on Friday it expects "very slow growth" in the UK economy as it projected a tough fourth quarter, while heavyweight UK retailer John Lewis BB90_P.l reported a fall in weekly department store sales.

Some traders also cited concerns about social unrest in the UK after Britain's biggest public-sector union, Unison, said on Thursday its members had voted in favour of a 24-hour strike on Nov. 30. (Editing by Susan Fenton)