* Sterling falls; US jobs data awaited
* Traders cite corporate interest to sell stg above $1.60
* UK economy worries continue to weigh on pound
* Sterling seen struggling vs dlr, outperforming euro
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 4 Sterling dipped on Friday, paring
some of the previous day's gains against the euro after a
surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank, while
traders cited corporate interest to sell the UK currency.
Analysts said the pound was likely to be driven by movements
elsewhere, with many market players reluctant to take big
positions ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the session,
although worries about the fragility of the UK economy would
continue to weigh on the currency.
Against the dollar the pound was down 0.3 percent
at $1.6012, with traders saying it was pulled back by corporate
interest to sell the UK currency above $1.60. This helped keep
it below its 100-day moving average at $1.6023.
Traders said there was strong demand from
corporates to secure hedging on a 12-month basis at the $1.60
level. They also cited stop-loss orders at $1.6065 and $1.6080.
"Around the $1.60 level sterling is more likely to head
lower. It is difficult to envisage it breaking higher when the
UK looks like it may be on the verge of recession," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
A weak U.S. jobs number at 1230 GMT could put sterling under
pressure if concerns about a global growth slowdown prompt
investors to sell perceived riskier currencies in favour of the
highly liquid U.S. dollar.
However, Hardman said he expected sterling to push higher
against the euro due to concerns about euro zone debt.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at 86.42 pence , off
a low of 85.64 pence hit on Thursday and helped by relief after
Greece looked to have abandoned a plan for a referendum on a new
bailout package which spooked markets earlier this week.
Further gains could see the euro target its 100-week moving
average at 86.57 pence.
RATE DIFFERENTIALS
Concerns remained, however, about the euro zone debt
situation, leaving the euro vulnerable to further falls, while
many analysts expected sterling could push higher on
expectations for a dwindling differential between euro zone and
UK rates.
The European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark
interest rate to 1.25 percent on Thursday, and analysts see an
even chance of another cut in December, according to a Reuters
poll.
The euro zone's rate advantage has been a major factor
supporting the euro against sterling in recent months, with UK
rates at 0.5 percent and the Bank of England embarking on
quantitative easing.
"Growing bets on more monetary accommodation by the ECB in
the near term should contrast with a fairly stable monetary
policy outlook for the BoE ... This could help euro/sterling
stabilize at levels closer to the 85.00 pence mark in coming
months," Citi analysts said in a note.
At the same time, however, concerns about the UK economy
were expected to weigh on sterling against the dollar following
weak surveys on UK manufacturing and services sector activity
this week.
RBS said on Friday it expects "very slow growth" in
the UK economy as it projected a tough fourth quarter, while
heavyweight UK retailer John Lewis BB90_P.l reported
a fall in weekly department store sales.
Some traders also cited concerns about social unrest in the
UK after Britain's biggest public-sector union, Unison, said on
Thursday its members had voted in favour of a 24-hour strike on
Nov. 30.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)