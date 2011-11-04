* Sterling falls vs dollar, rises vs broadly weak euro

* Traders cite corporate interest to sell stg above $1.60

* UK economy worries continue to weigh on pound

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 4 Sterling fell against the dollar on Friday, tracking falls in the euro on euro zone debt worries, with the market nervous ahead of a crucial confidence vote in debt-stricken Greece.

Sterling was down 0.25 percent against the dollar at $1.6021, with traders saying it was pressured by strong corporate demand to sell the pound at levels above $1.60.

Traders said sterling was also influenced by a reported options expiry at $1.60 which kept it hovering near that level. Further losses would see it target this week's low of $1.5876 and the 55-day average, currently at $1.5874.

Technical analysts said the UK currency's outlook was bearish, leaving it set for further falls after its recent failure to sustain a move above its 200-day moving average -- now around $1.6141. However, it gained against a broadly weaker euro.

"The international context remains the main driver and sterling remains vulnerable against the dollar but should move higher against the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

The euro was down 0.3 percent at 85.88 pence , edging close to the Nov. 1 low of 85.48 pence, with traders citing earlier fix-related selling in euro/dollar that pushed the euro broadly lower.

Sentiment towards the euro was hit after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said hardly any G20 countries had committed to participate in the euro zone bailout fund. Markets also awaited a confidence vote in Greece later on Friday, with the fate of the nation's bailout deal possibly hanging in the balance.

Adding to uncertainties surrounding euro zone debt problems, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he had refused an offer of IMF support and commented that Italians have been impoverished since the euro's introduction.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

Many analysts expected sterling could also push higher on expectations for a dwindling differential between euro zone and UK rates.

The European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 1.25 percent on Thursday, and analysts see an even chance of another cut in December, according to a Reuters poll.

The euro zone's rate advantage has been a major factor supporting the euro against sterling in recent months, with UK rates at 0.5 percent and the Bank of England embarking on quantitative easing.

"Growing bets on more monetary accommodation by the ECB in the near term should contrast with a fairly stable monetary policy outlook for the BoE ... This could help euro/sterling stabilize at levels closer to the 85.00 pence mark in coming months," Citi analysts said in a note.

At the same time, concerns about the UK economy were expected to continue to weigh on sterling versus the dollar following weak surveys on UK manufacturing and services sector activity this week.

"Around the $1.60 level sterling is more likely to head lower. It is difficult to envisage it breaking higher when the UK looks like it may be on the verge of recession," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.

The Bank of England last month embarked on another round of quantitative easing in an attempt to shore up the economy. Nothing is expected from a policy meeting next week, with the focus on the BoE's quarterly inflation report where it will spell out how it views the outlook for growth. (Editing by Susan Fenton)