* Sterling falls vs dollar, rises vs broadly weak euro
* Traders cite corporate interest to sell stg above $1.60
* UK economy worries continue to weigh on pound
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Nov 4 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Friday, tracking falls in the euro on euro zone debt worries,
with the market nervous ahead of a crucial confidence vote in
debt-stricken Greece.
Sterling was down 0.25 percent against the dollar
at $1.6021, with traders saying it was pressured by strong
corporate demand to sell the pound at levels above $1.60.
Traders said sterling was also influenced by a reported
options expiry at $1.60 which kept it hovering near that level.
Further losses would see it target this week's low of $1.5876
and the 55-day average, currently at $1.5874.
Technical analysts said the UK currency's outlook was
bearish, leaving it set for further falls after its recent
failure to sustain a move above its 200-day moving average --
now around $1.6141. However, it gained against a broadly weaker
euro.
"The international context remains the main driver and
sterling remains vulnerable against the dollar but should move
higher against the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head
of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at 85.88 pence ,
edging close to the Nov. 1 low of 85.48 pence, with traders
citing earlier fix-related selling in euro/dollar that pushed
the euro broadly lower.
Sentiment towards the euro was hit after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said hardly any G20 countries had committed to
participate in the euro zone bailout fund. Markets also awaited
a confidence vote in Greece later on Friday, with the fate of
the nation's bailout deal possibly hanging in the balance.
Adding to uncertainties surrounding euro zone debt problems,
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he had refused an
offer of IMF support and commented that Italians have been
impoverished since the euro's introduction.
WEAK UK ECONOMY
Many analysts expected sterling could also push higher on
expectations for a dwindling differential between euro zone and
UK rates.
The European Central Bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark
interest rate to 1.25 percent on Thursday, and analysts see an
even chance of another cut in December, according to a Reuters
poll.
The euro zone's rate advantage has been a major factor
supporting the euro against sterling in recent months, with UK
rates at 0.5 percent and the Bank of England embarking on
quantitative easing.
"Growing bets on more monetary accommodation by the ECB in
the near term should contrast with a fairly stable monetary
policy outlook for the BoE ... This could help euro/sterling
stabilize at levels closer to the 85.00 pence mark in coming
months," Citi analysts said in a note.
At the same time, concerns about the UK economy were
expected to continue to weigh on sterling versus the dollar
following weak surveys on UK manufacturing and services sector
activity this week.
"Around the $1.60 level sterling is more likely to head
lower. It is difficult to envisage it breaking higher when the
UK looks like it may be on the verge of recession," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at BTMU.
The Bank of England last month embarked on another round of
quantitative easing in an attempt to shore up the economy.
Nothing is expected from a policy meeting next week, with the
focus on the BoE's quarterly inflation report where it will
spell out how it views the outlook for growth.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)