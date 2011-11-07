* Sterling pares gains vs euro but stays near 1-mth high

* Pound's trade-weighted index hits strongest in 8 months

* UK economic worries seen limiting gains

* Nomura recommends selling stg/dlr, targets $1.55

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Nov 7 Sterling relinquished gains against a broadly recovering euro on Monday, but its downside was limited as investors considered the pound a safer bet versus the single currency due to political instability in Greece and Italy, which are plagued by debt problems.

Traders said euro demand from a UK clearer pulled the pound away from a session high, but the UK currency remained in range of a one-month high hit last week and touched its strongest in eight months against a basket of currencies.

"Sterling is being driven by the higher euro this afternoon, but it should benefit from euro zone disarray," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at USB.

"I get the sense that investors do not want to be short on sterling. They may not be willing to go very long on it, but they don't definitely don't want to be short."

The euro's slight gains versus the dollar prodded the pound higher against the U. S. currency, as a recovery in European share prices helped to stir some demand for currencies considered to be higher risk, including the euro and sterling.

However, the pound remained vulnerable against the dollar due to worries about a fragile UK economy, which kept investors wary of the prospect that quantitative easing may continue for some time, flooding the market with the domestic currency and tarnishing its appeal.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 85.90 pence, having fallen as low as 85.59 pence in earlier trade. It stayed near a one-month low of 85.48 pence, while its trade-weighted index hit 80.8 , its strongest since early March.

Analysts and traders said sterling would draw more support from investors looking for alternatives to the euro due to the debt crisis.

"People are prepared to buy sterling as a liquid alternative to the euro, but rallies will be capped because monetary policy in the UK is very loose," said Stephen Gallop, head of market analysis at Schneider Foreign Exchange.

Traders cited bids for the euro around 85.50 and 85.30 pence, which coincide with strong technical support.

The 85.48 pence level marks the 200-week moving average as well as the Nov. 1 low. Further support lies at 85.31 pence, lows hit in mid-September and early October before sharp rebounds.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.1 percent at $1.6050. It tracked a move in the euro , which pared losses suffered when under-fire Italian Prime Minister Silvia Berlusconi denied rumours he may resign.

The pound was likely to be sensitive to any further knock to market sentiment that could hit riskier currencies, with Italian benchmark government bond yields hitting a 14-year high on concerns about the sustainability of the country's debt repayments.

Nomura analysts recommended selling sterling against the dollar, with a target of $1.55 and a stop-loss level of $1.62, citing recent weak UK survey indicators and downside risks to the economy that would hamper efforts to reduce the deficit.

Adding that they expected more quantitative easing from the Bo early next year, they said in a note: "We do not expect any significant turn in the weak sterling trend until there are meaningful improvements in the housing and banking sector, none of which we have seen yet".

The latest IMAM data on speculator positioning showed a decrease in net short positions in sterling last week, with bets to sell the currency falling to 47,092 versus 50,147 the previous week.

Some in the market consider this a sign that investors expect the pound to fall further, while some analysts argued the figures show there is room for the pound to rise in the near future.

Still, few in the market expected significant gains in the pound. A much stronger than expected UK house price survey on Monday failed to boost sterling much after last week's poor UK purchasing managers' surveys on manufacturing and services highlighted the risk of recession.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew)