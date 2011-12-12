* Euro falls to 84.68 pence, weakest since early March

* Debt crisis solution remains elusive after EU summit

* Pound struggles vs dlr, forthcoming UK data to weigh

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Dec 12 Sterling climbed to a nine-month high against the euro on Monday as the common currency came under heavy selling pressure, with investors concluding last week's EU summit made limited progress towards solving the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as 84.67 pence, its weakest since early March. European corporates were seen selling the single currency versus the pound, along with a UK clearer, traders said. Trendline support from its May 26 low of 86.11 pence is at around 84.63, with traders citing bids below 84.60.

There was some talk early in the session that UK Prime Minister David Cameron's decision to veto treaty changes put forward at Friday's summit would have a negative impact on sterling.

But analysts said that while this decision could see Britain gradually move away from the core of Europe and would have consequences in the longer term, in the near term the fact that the euro zone leaders had not made much progress would weigh on the common currency.

"We expect the pound to appreciate modestly versus the euro, but to decline further versus other currencies, against the dollar in particular," said Chris Walker, fx strategist at UBS.

He added the UK gilts market would continue to act as a "port in the storm" from Europe, which should keep euro/sterling trading with a weak bias.

The euro lost ground broadly on Monday, falling more than 1 percent against the dollar to a two-month low as Italian and other peripheral bond yields climbed. Analysts said the proposed fiscal arrangements for the euro zone hammered out last week were long term and difficult to enforce, underlining a bearish view about assets in the region.

The summit agreement fell well short of any commitment to a common euro bond or measures that would see the European Central Bank step up purchases of bonds in the secondary market to relieve pressure on struggling euro zone sovereigns and boost market confidence.

Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said that while the euro zone had committed to tighter fiscal rules, it remained unclear how regulations would be implemented and how countries with fiscal problems would be punished.

"We still don't have an effective implementation regime in the EU, so nothing has changed on a fundamental basis," he said, adding that this was negative for the euro, sterling and other currencies perceived to be higher-risk.

EURO COULD SUFFER MORE

Many in the market expected the euro to suffer more, given it has broken below its 200-week moving average of 85.75 for the first time since 2007.

Technical analysts argue this has opened the door to a fall to around 83.85 pence, another support level drawn by connecting lows hit in 2008 and 2010.

Despite its gains against the euro, the pound fell against the dollar. It eased to $1.5537, its weakest in nearly two weeks, as investors sought safety in the dollar due to the euro zone crisis and the market preference to stay long dollars ahead of the year end.

It last traded at $1.5608 but is likely to stay under pressure in coming weeks with soft UK domestic data likely to build the case for the Bank of England to resort to more quantitative easing.

Wednesday's labour market report is likely to show a further deterioration in the jobs market, while on Thursday analysts are looking for a sharp decline in retail sales in November and a further deterioration in the CBI trends survey for December. .

"UK data over the coming week are likely to leave sterling exposed, as weakness in the UK consumer and housing sector is likely to be highlighted once again," Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Hence we look to sell sterling/U.S. dollar rebounds into the $1.5640 area, stops at $1.5770 and target $1.5270."

(additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Stephen Nisbet, John Stonestreet)