(Updates prices, adds detail)
* Sterling near 10-month high versus euro
* Cable recovers, risks selling on fragile UK econ outlook
* BOE minutes this week may provide cues on QE
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Dec 19 Sterling approached a
10-month high against the euro on Monday when worries about
possible downgrades to euro zone countries knocked the single
currency.
The pound slipped against the dollar in early trade after
news of the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised
concerns about political instability in the Korean Peninsula,
but solid demand from a UK bank in London trade prompted a
recovery in the UK currency.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent on the day to a session trough
of 83.80 pence. A fall below 83.72 pence would take the single
currency to its weakest since February.
Against the dollar, sterling edged up 0.1 percent
to $1.5535, recovering from the day's low of $1.5465. A Swiss
investor was said to be a seller of cable in early trade,
traders said.
"Euro/sterling is oscillating around 84 pence and it looks
it will be a slow grind below 83 pence," said Jeremy Stretch,
head of currency strategy at CIBC.
"There is a wall of negativity surrounding the euro. Within
Europe, investors are still preferring the liquidity that
sterling offers, given all the structural problems facing the
euro zone."
Signs that investors are dumping euro-deonominated assets
were apparent in data from the European Central Bank on Monday,
which showed portfolio investors pulled out a net 24.7 billion
euros from the euro zone in October. This compared with a net
inflow worth 20.5 billion in September.
RISKS FROM THE EURO ZONE
The euro has fallen around 2 percent so far this month
against the pound, and sterling's gains in the past two week has
coincided with a paring back of net bearish positions against
sterling by speculators in the week to Dec. 13.
Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but
economic sluggishness and a loss of confidence in Europe is seen
posing a risk to Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest
export market and British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro
zone peripheral debt.
Bank of England executive director Paul Fisher was quoted as
saying on Monday the euro zone crisis posed the biggest threat
to Britain's economy if it resulted in a negative shock which
could push the UK into recession and deflation.
Those comments weighed on sterling. On Wednesday, the
minutes from the BoE's latest policy meeting will be released
and is likely to show policymakers are prepared to consider
further monetary stimulus in the early part of next year.
Morgan Stanley strategists who are bearish on the British
pound, said in a note that asset market volatility is also
likely to work against sterling.
"With some key event risks this week such as consumer
confidence and the MPC minutes, we expect that there could be
further downside risks to GBP/USD particularly if risk remains
under pressure," it said in a note.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)