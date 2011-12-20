* Sterling rises to 11-month high against euro
* Traders: EUR/GBP could fall below 80 pence in Q1 2012
* Pound rallies vs dollar on better U.S., German data
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Dec 20 Investors flocked to buy
the UK currency on Tuesday, sending it to an 11-month high
against the euro, believing British assets to be a safe haven
from the euro zone's festering debt crisis.
Sterling also climbed versus the dollar after a sharp fall
in Spanish short-term borrowing costs and better U.S. and German
economic data reduced demand for the safe haven
greenback.
Trade-weighted sterling, which tracks the pound's
value against the currencies of the UK's main trading partners,
rose to 81.5, its highest since early March.
"Sterling has got some non-euro safe haven status and is
benefitting from lazy dollar longs being squeezed by a slightly
more benign global risk outlook," said Kit Juckes, currency
strategist at Societe Generale.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to 83.55 pence, its
lowest level since mid-January.
Traders said the pound's gains versus the euro mainly
reflected continuing worries following a European Union summit
earlier this month which is seen as having failed to come up
with a firm, immediate plan to solve the debt crisis.
"There seems to be sentiment in favour of (the pound) at the
moment," said a trader in London. "The post-EU summit feeling is
that the UK is best out of it."
He added that ongoing negative sentiment for the euro would
push the currency below 80 pence in the first quarter of 2012.
Anticipation among investors that the UK will hold onto its
prized AAA credit rating while countries including France and
Germany are seen to be at risk of losing theirs is an important
factor behind sterling's relative safety at the moment.
Sterling also rose around 1.2 percent against the dollar to
a session high of $1.5694. The pound's rally accelerated after
it broke above reported stop-loss orders around $1.5600, while
it sailed through offers around $1.5620-30.
A break through hefty stops around $1.31 in euro/dollar
following better-than-expected U.S. housing data added momentum
to the broad dollar sell-off.
A stronger-than-forecast German Ifo survey also tempered
some concerns that the global economy is grinding to a halt,
although market players said sentiment was still fragile and
many investors may look to sell into the bounce.
Traders said year-end corporate buying boosted sterling's
strength, but the rally came amid thin liquidity.
UK RISKS
Sterling has benefited from weakness in the euro, but a
sluggish economy and a loss of confidence in Europe is a risk to
Britain, given that the EU is the UK's biggest export market and
British banks have a sizeable exposure to euro zone debt.
Heading into 2012, some analysts see a risk that sterling's
safe-haven status may dwindle against the euro, given political
issues raised by the UK's refusal to back an EU treaty at this
month's summit.
Jane Foley, FX strategist at Rabobank, argued that this
month's EU summit has thrown wide open the distance between the
two parties in Britain's coalition government, and their
respective allegiances with Europe.
"This suggests that the relative attraction of sterling
versus the euro is a little less than it was at the start of
this month and the ability of the pound to behave as a safe
haven is thus reduced," she said in a note.
Others in the market believe the prospect of ongoing
monetary stimulus from the Bank of England may also weigh on the
pound, given that such easing requires flooding the market with
the currency, which reduces its demand.
Minutes from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting
will be released on Wednesday and are likely to show
policymakers are prepared to consider further monetary stimulus
to boost the fragile UK economy in the early part of 2012.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)