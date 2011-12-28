* Sterling falls 1 pct to 1-week low vs dollar

* Traders cite large sterling sell order in thin trade

* Euro also gains vs pound, but still seen vulnerable

* UK economy remains a concern

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Dec 28 Sterling fell to its lowest in just over a week versus the dollar on Wednesday, with traders citing a large sell order that pushed the UK currency broadly lower in thin year-end trade.

The pound fell 1 percent on the day to $1.5492, its lowest since Dec. 19, with traders saying illiquid market conditions exaggerated moves. They also reported month-end dollar buying by U.S. corporates.

"The move in sterling was just a sterling sell trade. With trade so illiquid any month-end or end-of-year trade will move the market more than it would otherwise have done," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

Sterling also touched a one-week low versus the euro, which gained 0.4 percent to 83.76 pence, pulling away from Wednesday's low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since mid-January.

Traders said the euro extended gains after stop loss orders were triggered on the break above 83.60 pence. However, the single currency was still seen vulnerable to any escalation in euro zone debt concerns, with investors wary before Thursday's sales of Italian debt.

The euro benefited only slightly from sales of short-term Italian debt on Wednesday that saw strong demand as borrowing costs halved. Italy is expected to face a tougher test when it sells 8.5 billion euros of longer-term bonds on Thursday.

Analysts and traders said the euro could re-test last week's low versus sterling if the Italian bond auction disappoints and increases concerns about the sustainability of the country's finances as the debt crisis in the euro zone remains acute.

"Sterling is mostly a function of what else is going on, though people are still concerned about UK fundamentals," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

In the near term, some traders expected the pound to struggle to extend significant gains beyond levels around 83.30 per euro - equivalent to 1.20 euros in sterling/euro - which attract demand for euros from UK importers.

Many in the market expect the pound to resume its climb if European policymakers continue to struggle to resolve the euro zone crisis, potentially taking the single currency towards 80 pence in the coming months.

But concerns over the fragility of the British economy are seen extending well into 2012 with Bank of England policymakers leaving the door open for more quantitative easing in February.

"Whilst some further tranches of QE from the BoE are likely, the fact that the ECB (European Central Bank) is very likely to keep adding liquidity throughout the new year will keep the euro on the back foot and euro/sterling could see a test lower," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

Data on Friday showed UK service sector output fell at its fastest pace since April, sparking concerns that the economy may already have entered recession. (Editing by John Stonestreet)