* Pound gains vs dollar on short covering, risk sentiment

* Euro/sterling rises, but stays close to lowest in a year

* UK Dec factory PMI beats forecasts, outlook still bleak

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Jan 3 Sterling rose versus the dollar on Tuesday as better than expected global economic data supported riskier currencies.

Figures also showed British manufacturing appeared to be stabilising as orders from Germany and China picked up, with the purchasing managers' index rising to 49.6 last month from 47.7 in November, beating expectations for 47.4.

However, analysts said the survey would not alter the view that the UK is likely to slip into another recession. Over the fourth quarter as a whole it showed manufacturing recorded its worst performance since the second quarter of 2009.

Sterling was up 0.9 percent versus the dollar at $1.5653, with traders citing demand at the 1600 GMT fix when the Bank of England sets a reference rate. It extended gains after reported stop-loss orders were triggered on the break above $1.5600.

The pound's gains mainly tracked a broad rise in riskier currencies and assets after better Chinese manufacturing and services data and a sharper-than-expected drop in German unemployment.

Data from the Institute of Supply Management also showed U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in December, reinforcing risk appetite and dampening demand for the safe-haven dollar.

"The leading surveys for manufacturing sectors across major advanced economies have shown some signs of a pick-up in the pace of growth and that is certainly supporting the pick-up in risk-seeking among investors," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"But it is hard to extrapolate from these data points a more sustainable recovery. We are remaining defensively positioned."

EURO OUTPERFORMS

Sterling underperformed the euro, which rose 0.1 percent to 83.43 pence. However, the euro was still close to its recent low of 83.02 pence, its weakest since early January 2011. Below there, it would target the Jan. 2011 low of 82.85.

The pound gained around 2.5 percent versus the euro over 2011 as investors shifted from the single currency as the euro zone debt crisis intensified.

Many analysts expect the pound to gain further versus the euro in coming months, although the euro could recover a little as investors take profit on short positions they have built up in the single currency.

Data last week from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed currency speculators boosted bets against the euro to a record high in the week to Dec. 27.

Although the pound has benefited from the euro's troubles, many market players are sceptical the UK currency can be considered a safe haven, given a fragile economy and debt levels that are still high despite the government's measures to cut the fiscal deficit.

A Financial Times survey showed economists expect a bleak 2012 which could rival 2009 for economic weakness in Britain as output is hit by the euro zone debt crisis.

Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management, said he had no open positions in sterling, even though it was relatively cheap in real exchange rate terms.

"The idea that sterling is a safe haven; you can see people have done that as a sort of reflex because they are concerned about the euro but they are glossing over potential problems in the UK," he said.

Harte said against the dollar, he would consider buying sterling if it dropped sharply to $1.35, and would be tempted reopen short positions if it rose back to around $1.65. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by John Stonestreet)